This cauliflower soup will ‘warm you up from the inside, relieve sore throat, open up sinuses’; recipe inside

Sinus is a painful condition that arises when the cavities near the nasal passages become inflamed. This can lead to constant headaches, facial swelling, fever, cough, and struggle in breathing. With winters around the corner, people become more prone to a blocked nose, scratchy throat, and sinusitis.

However, fear not as we have a quick natural remedy that might get you going. Dr Anjali Mukerjee, a nutritionist, took to Instagram to share a “sinus soothing cauliflower soup” that will “warm you up from the inside, relieve your sore throat, open up your sinuses and allow you to breathe freely.”

Ingredients

* Cauliflower: 2-3 medium-sized pieces; chopped

* Onion: 2 medium

*Ginger: 1 tsp finely chopped

* Black peppercorns: 2-3 tsp crushed

* Cardamom: 2 pieces

* Indian long pepper or Pimpali: 2 sticks

* Salt to taste

Cook together and enjoy!

Benefits of the soup

Stating the benefits of cauliflower, the expert explained that it has “diuretic and diaphoretic properties” that can help in removing excess fluids from the body. She also added that ginger, on the other hand, is an important ingredient as it can help in fighting against “colds, mucus, coughs, sinus and bronchial infections.”

“Ginger simply gets things flowing and moving, warms and keeps mucus secretions thin,” she added. The other benefits of ginger, the expert listed is that “it is an antioxidant that aids to calm down inflammation, thereby reducing swelling and pain.”

Elucidating the same, nutritionist Lovneet Batra also said in an Instagram post, “Ginger, popularly known as adrak, is one of the most important spices used in the Indian kitchen. Its medicinal properties may reduce inflammation and soothe a sore throat. It is also antibacterial and may help protect against cold viruses.”

Further, Dr Mukerjee also added that other herbs such as”pimpli, elaichi, bay leaf, curry leaves” have mucokinetic properties (a class of drugs that aid in the clearance of mucus from the airways, lungs, bronchi, and trachea) and it makes this preparation “an ideal natural remedy for colds and sinus.”

