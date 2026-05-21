As the mango season is in full swing in India, many passengers tend to travel from one part of the country to another with a box or two of their favourite fruit. “Can I carry mangoes on domestic flights in India?”, a Quora user asked. So, we decided to explore domestic and international rules.

Aviation expert K Anuradha Suresh, retired Senior AGM at Air India, affirmed that mangoes are generally allowed on domestic flights. “Not a prohibited item,” she said.

She mentioned that in domestic carriage, the only concern is the security clearance issue that permits it. “International carriage = customs and agricultural quarantine issues, which are country-dependent. In simple words, countries have biosecurity laws in place which help prevent the spread of pests or diseases,” said Anuradha.