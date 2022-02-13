Here’s how you can make an instant veggie pickle, a recipe for winters

Indian food is characterised by bright flavours, robust spices and delicious textures. Pickles or achaar are an invariable part of everyday meals in the country.

Used as an accompaniment for making dal-chawal meals interesting, different regions boast of various methods in which pickles are prepared and then stored. They are usually sun-dried for extended periods of time, but there is also a way in which you can have an instant vegetable pickle ready in just 5 minutes!

Chef Meghna took to Instagram to share the recipe of a delicious winter special vegetable pickle made with the zing of mustard seeds. Take a look at the post here:

Here’s the complete recipe:

Ingredients

*Chopped radish (muli) and carrots (gajar)

*2 medium-spicy green chillies

*Mustard seeds (Rai ke daane)

*Mustard seeds with skin removed and roughly grounded (Rai kuria)

*Salt

*Asafoetida (Hing powder)

*Oil

*Half a teaspoon turmeric powder

*Lemon juice

Method

*Take the chopped carrot and radish in a mixing bowl and give them a good stir.

*Add chopped chillies in the same shape, preferably less spicier ones.

*Take mustard seeds and mildly crush them in a pestle and mortar.

*Next, in a frying pan, take oil and heat it up.

*While you wait for the oil to be heated up, add some salt and turmeric powder in the carrots and radish mixture and let it rest for a few minutes.

*Once the oil in the pan is heated, add mustard seeds and a pinch of asafoetida.

*Next, add the Rai Kuria in the carrot, radish mix.

*Pour the piping hot oil full of mustard seeds into the carrot and radish mix.

*Mix it well and add some lemon juice.

This lip-smacking recipe contains all the benefits of winter special produce such as carrots and radishes and will serve as the perfect accompaniment to your meals.

Will you try this quick-to-make recipe? Let us know!

