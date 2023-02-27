Ensure your family enjoys veggies with this healthy carrot gnocchi (recipe inside)

Belonging to the family of dumplings, gnocchis are delicious and can be prepared in a variety of ways. As such, if Italian food is what you need to drive away your Monday blues, read on. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija had earlier shared a really useful, healthy, and delicious recipe on her Instagram account for carrot gnocchi; a recipe you just don’t want to miss.

“Such a tasty way to ensure your family eats veggies!” she captioned her reel. Check it out below:

Here’s the recipe:

1) Chop, blanch (or better pressure cook) and mash the carrots.

2) Then add the following:

– Grated garlic

– Chili flakes

– Oregano

– Salt and pepper

– Wheat flour (or even millet)

– Cornflour

3) Mix it all together and knead it into a dough.

4) Roll into pipes and cut into small squares.

5) Roll over the back of a fork to create a pattern of gnocchi.

6) Now steam for 7-10 mins in water (add salt and fried herbs to the water to enhance the taste)

Advertisement

This is a smart, easy way to satisfy your Italian food cravings while also making sure it’s a healthy meal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Makhija (@poojamakhija)

It’s no secret that carrots come packed with a lot of health benefits. According to Healthline, carrots are a particularly good source of beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium, and antioxidants. What’s even more incredible is that their carotene antioxidants have been linked to a reduced risk of cancer. Carrots are mainly made of water and carbs.

Here’s the exact amount of nutrients in two small-to-medium raw carrots, according to Healthline:

Advertisement

Calories: 41

41 Water: 88%

88% Protein: 0.9 grams

0.9 grams Carbs: 9.6 grams

9.6 grams Sugar: 4.7 grams

4.7 grams Fiber: 2.8 grams

2.8 grams Fat: 0.2 grams

Also read | Have you considered carrot oil for hair growth?

There are various other foods you can make with carrots that are in fact both healthy and delicious. For example — carrot halwa, carrot cake, carrot fries and pickled carrots.

Here’s celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s carrot halwa recipe that you should keep handy the next time you want to satisfy your sweet tooth.

He writes on his Youtube, “who said you always have to wait to eat gajar ka halwa? This quick, yet utterly delicious gajar ka halwa can be made in a jiffy!”

Check out the video here:

Ingredients

7-8 medium carrots boiled

4 tbsp pure ghee

½ cup sugar

¼ cup sweet condensed milk

½ tsp green cardamom powder

½ cup + 2 tbsps grated khoya/mawa

10-12 almonds slivered

10-12 pistachios slivered

Method

Advertisement

1. Thickly grate carrots. Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Add carrot and sauté for 1 minute.

2. Add sugar and mix well till sugar dissolves.

3. Add condensed milk and mix. Add green cardamom powder, mix and cook.

4. Add mawa and mix till it melts. Switch off heat. Add remaining mawa and mix lightly.

5. Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with almonds and pistachios and serve hot or cold.

So there you have it — enjoy all the health benefits carrots have to offer in delicious ways by using these recipes.

Advertisement

For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!