Enjoy your favourite carrot cake with this 1-minute mug recipe

A representational image of a slice of carrot cake with buttercream frosting. (Photo: Pixabay)

Mug cakes are great when you are running low on time and need a quick fix for your sweet tooth. So if today is one such day, it is time to grab your mug once again because we are here with the perfect recipe for you — carrot cake in a mug. Yes! you read it right, and we promise you it tastes divine. Check out the recipe by Youtuber Em’s Kitchen if you’d like to give it a try tonight.

Ingredients

4 tbsp – Flour

2 tbsp – Sugar

⅛ tsp – Baking powder

¼ tsp – Cinnamon powder

A pinch of nutmeg powder

A pinch of salt

1 tbsp – Refined oil

2 tbsp – Milk

2 tbsp – Grated carrots

1 tbsp – Chopped walnuts

1 tbsp – Cream cheese

1 tbsp – Honey

Steps

Take a microwave-safe mug and add all the dry ingredients — all-purpose flour, nutmeg powder, cinnamon powder, baking powder along with salt — as per the measurements mentioned above.

Mix them using a fork. Then add refined oil along with milk and mix. Once mixed, add the star ingredient — 2 tablespoons of grated carrot. You can add half a tablespoon extra if you want the flavour to be prominent.

For a nutty flavour, add walnuts. Mix to combine everything and then place the mug in a microwave for 1 minute.

Now, take 1 tbsp cream cheese (you can make it with this recipe) and add 1 tbsp honey to it. Mix nicely and spread it on the cake.

Enjoy!

