Bring out the baker in you with this seasoned carrot cake

Enjoy a delicious carrot cake at home. (Source: Homefoodi) Enjoy a delicious carrot cake at home. (Source: Homefoodi)

Whether it’s to mark an occasion or not, a carrot cake can make any moment special. If you are craving a dessert and in the mood to bake a delicious cake, here is a recipe you definitely would want to try. The simple cake puts the available ingredients to best use. It also makes for a sumptuous teatime snack that you should definitely try.

Wondering how to make it? Suvidha Gupta, Addilicious Bakery from Homefoodi, a food aggregator start-up, gives us the detailed recipe.

The chef says, while carrot is the most overpowering ingredient, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg add zing to this magical cake. The cake is dense but still soft and lush. The flavour intensifies with the cheese frosting seeping into the layers to make it more tender. It’s a classic cake and loved by all.

Ensure you pick the right carrots for this flavourful cake recipe. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Ensure you pick the right carrots for this flavourful cake recipe. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Ingredients

2 cups – Grated carrots

2 cups – Flour

4 – Eggs

1 cup – Brown sugar

1 cup – Apple sauce

2 tsp – Baking powder

1 tsp – Baking soda

1 cup – Chopped pecans/walnut/raisins (Half each for the cake and garnish)

1 tsp – Grounded ginger

1 tsp – Vanilla extract

½ tsp – Each of grounded nutmeg, cloves and cinnamon

1 cup – Vegetable oil or Canola Oil or melted coconut oil

½ tsp – Salt

Cream Cheese Frosting

500g – Cheese softened to room temperature

100g – Butter

500g – Sugar

20ml – Heavy cream or milk

1ts – Pure vanilla extract

Salt to taste

Method

*Preheat the oven to 300°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread the chopped pecans on the sheet and toast for 7-8 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow cooling for 10-15 minutes. Turn the oven up to 350°F (177°C). Grease three nine-inched cake pans, line with parchment paper, then grease the parchment paper. Parchment paper helps the cakes seamlessly release from the pans.

*Mix and whisk brown sugar, oil, eggs, apple sauce and vanilla together in a large bowl until combined and no brown sugar lumps remain. In another bowl, mix and whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves together. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and, using a spatula, mix the ingredients together until just combined. Fold in the carrots and one cup of toasted pecans, walnut and raisins.

*Pour the batter evenly into the cake pans. Bake for about 30 minutes. Test the centre with a toothpick; if it comes out clean, the cakes are done. If not, continue to bake until cooked through. Do not over-bake. Allow the cakes to cool completely in the pans set on a wire rack. The cakes must be completely cool before frosting and assembling.

Frosting

*In a large bowl, using a stand mixer fitted with a whisk or paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese and butter together on medium-high speed until smooth, for about two to three minutes. Add sugar, cream/milk, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. Beat on low speed for about 15-20 seconds and then increase to high speed and beat for about five minutes until completely combined and creamy. Add more sugar if frosting is too thin, more milk if frosting is too thick, or an extra pinch of salt if frosting is too sweet. Frosting should be soft, but not loose.

Assembling

*Use a large knife or cake leveller and layer off the tops of the cakes to create a flat surface.

*Place 1 cake layer on your cake stand or serving plate. Evenly cover the top with frosting.

*Top with second layer, more frosting, and then top with the 3rd layer. Spread remaining frosting all over the top and sides. Decorate the sides and top of the cake with the remaining toasted pecans, walnuts and raisins. Refrigerate the cake for at least 15 minutes before slicing as it helps the cake hold its shape when cutting.

