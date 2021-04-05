Hosting an afternoon tea party? Treat your friends to this caramelised almond vanilla cake

You will not be able to get enough of this yummy cake! (Photo: Bake with Shivesh/ Youtube, Designed by Gargi Singh)

Afternoon tea parties are a great way to connect with friends over a cuppa. And there is no better accompaniment to tea (or coffee) than a cake. But, if your high-tea plan was made at the last moment and you are still wondering how and where to get a cake from, then worry not.

We have a simple and tasty recipe for you that — trust us — your friends and you won’t be able to get enough of!

Check out the recipe by YouTuber and baker, Shivesh Bhatia:

Ingredients

1 + ½ cup – All-purpose flour or maida

3 eggs or ¾ cups – Curd or yoghurt or ½ cup – Milk

150 gms – Sugar

120m – Vegetable oil

1 g – Cinnamon powder

1.5 tbsp – Baking powder

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

For caramel

3 tbsp – Water

6 tbsp – Warm fresh cream

100gms – Granulated sugar

1 tbsp – Salted butter

6 tbsp – Flaked almonds

For custard filling

½ cup – Custard

2 cups – Whipped cream

Steps

*Preheat the oven at 180-degree celsius. Simultaneously, line the cake pan with parchment paper. Once done, mix all the dry ingredients in a bowl and keep aside.

*In another bowl, mix the wet ingredients until the consistency is pale and fluffy. Then, add one egg at a time and whisk nicely. Add the milk, too

*Now it is time to mix the two. Add in the dry ingredients (into the wet one) and fold the mixture using a spatula. Transfer to the cake tin and bake for 30-35 minutes.

*Meanwhile, make the star ingredients of the cake — caramel. Take a heavy bottom saucepan and set it on medium heat. To it, add granulated sugar and water. To make sure that the cooking is even, tilt the pan from side to side. Do not stir the mixture.

*Cook it slowly until it turns nice golden brown.

*Turn off the heat and add in warm cream. You will notice that there is a sizzling sound and the mixture is bubbling.

*Mix using a wooden spoon only. Now add the butter and cook for a minute until it is nicely blended.

*Finally, add the flaked almonds and mix so that they are coated properly. Then spread a layer of caramel on top of the cake. Then, pop it into the oven for another 10 minutes at 180 degrees celsius.

*To make the custard filling, just fold the custard into whipping cream. Now cut the cake into two layers and spread the filling. Slice it into little bites and enjoy!

