Run out of condensed milk? This 3-step recipe will help

Have you ever tried making condensed milk at home? (Photo: Getty) Have you ever tried making condensed milk at home? (Photo: Getty)

Its creamy texture and sweet taste makes condensed milk almost hard to resist. Additionally, it is used in many Indian kitchens to make a yummy cup of iced coffee, chocolate truffles, choco mousse, ice-cream, kheer and so much more. So we can understand how you feel if you have run out of condensed milk at home. But worry not, instead of rushing to the market to buy some, try making it at home with this easy recipe. The best part is that if stored in the refrigerator, it can last for at least a month. So check out this three-step recipe below.

Here’s how you can make almond milk at home

3 plant-based kinds of milk you can try making at home

Ingredients

1 – Glass of milk

1/2 cup – Sugar

A pinch of baking soda

Steps

*Place a thick bottomed pan on medium heat and pour a glass of milk it in. Once it starts heating up, add 1/2 cup sugar and stir until it has dissolved.

*Next, add a pinch of baking soda and keep stirring until it becomes slightly thick and is almost one-third in quantity. A careful look and you will notice it has a slight yellow tinge to it. Transfer to a glass bowl and allow it to cool down for 10 minutes.

*Make sure you store it in the refrigerator. Also, if you cannot use the condensed milk in 3 weeks, we highly suggest you move it to the freezer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd