Can you eat UP’s famous dahi-jalebi combo daily for breakfast? Nutritionist answers

Whether you are strolling through the colourful lanes of Varanasi, or taking a dip in Prayagraj, one breakfast staple that you’ll come across in many Uttar Pradesh cities is the unusual combination of dahi-jalebi. Many shops start settling in even before sunrise, frying sugary jalebis, ready to be dunked in curd. The two delicacies are completely opposite in almost every aspect – temperature, taste, and texture. While the breakfast is a “must-try” indulgence, does it qualify a nutritionist’s test for a breakfast staple?

Dahi jalebi may look like a simple, comforting breakfast on Uttar Pradesh streets, but nutritionally it is a mix of a high-sugar, deep-fried sweet and a protein-calcium-rich dairy food. A typical plate pairs 1-2 jalebis with a katori of full-fat dahi, delivering a quick energy rush, moderate protein, and a fair amount of fat.