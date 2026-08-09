An Indian spice you love can trigger allergies in some people

Indian cooking and ginger almost go hand in hand. From ‘adrak wali chai’ to the temping curries, it is definitely a desi diet staple. But did you know some people are actually allergic to it?

According to Dr Aarti Ullal, Physician and Diabetologist, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, a ginger allergy is uncommon but real, and it is very different from simply finding the spice too strong or experiencing an upset stomach after eating it.

“A ginger allergy means your immune system wrongly sees ginger as harmful and reacts to it. It’s different from just not liking the spicy taste. Both raw and cooked ginger can trigger it,” she tells indianexpress.com.