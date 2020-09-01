scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Cameron Diaz loves this salad; try the easy recipe today

Cameron Diaz recently shared this easy recipe. Would you like to try?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 1, 2020 10:00:11 am
cameron diaz, easy salad recipes, indianexpress.com, easy snacks, how to make salad, white wine salad, indianexpress,Make this easy salad as snack. (Source: Cameron Diaz/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

One of the best things about corn cob is that it can be enjoyed in numerous ways. Whether lightly roasted or made into a corn sandwich, the variations are many. So, if you are willing to experiment a little more with the humble corn, here’s a simple recipe from Hollywood actor Cameron Diaz. The Charlie’s Angels actor recently shared the same on Instagram.

Take a look at the Roasted Corn and Fresh Pea Salad recipe.

Ingredients

1 – Ear of corn
A handful of snap peas
Feta cheese (crumbled)
½ – Orange
1- Garlic clove
Champagne vinegar
Olive oil
Salt

Method

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*Roast corn.
*Add a handful of peas. Then add crumbled cheese and rest of the ingredients to olive oil along with roasted corns.
*Enjoy the snack.

ALSO READ | Strengthen immunity with this quinoa and mango one-pot meal salad

Here’s what Diaz said, “The quick pan-roasted corn and fresh pea salad with feta cheese and a champagne orange & garlic vinaigrette pairs well with white wine.”

Would you try it?

