Cameron Diaz loves this salad; try the easy recipe today

One of the best things about corn cob is that it can be enjoyed in numerous ways. Whether lightly roasted or made into a corn sandwich, the variations are many. So, if you are willing to experiment a little more with the humble corn, here’s a simple recipe from Hollywood actor Cameron Diaz. The Charlie’s Angels actor recently shared the same on Instagram.
Take a look at the Roasted Corn and Fresh Pea Salad recipe.
Hey ya’ll just cookin a summer snack. It’s a quick pan roasted corn and fresh pea salad with feta cheese and a champagne orange & garlic vinaigrette.. Pairs well with @avaline white wine !! Hope you enjoy! . Ingredients : -1 ear of corn 🌽 -handful of snap peas -Feta Cheese (crumbled) -1/2 orange -1garlic clove -champagne vinegar -olive oil -@maldonsalt (not a paid advertisement) I just LOVE IT!!
Ingredients
1 – Ear of corn
A handful of snap peas
Feta cheese (crumbled)
½ – Orange
1- Garlic clove
Champagne vinegar
Olive oil
Salt
Method
*Roast corn.
*Add a handful of peas. Then add crumbled cheese and rest of the ingredients to olive oil along with roasted corns.
*Enjoy the snack.
Here’s what Diaz said, “The quick pan-roasted corn and fresh pea salad with feta cheese and a champagne orange & garlic vinaigrette pairs well with white wine.”
Would you try it?
