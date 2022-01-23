Here’s a cake that complies with your weight loss resolutions; recipe inside

The year, click the ‘reset’ button, reassess your habits, lifestyle, and health. Most people have taken up weight loss goals to not only shed some pounds gained during the holidays, but also come a little closer to their fitness goals.

But, sustaining it requires mindfulness as opposed to an adrenaline-fueled resolve that is most likely to crash in a few days. One of the easiest ways to keep yourself on track with your weight loss goals is to practise discipline as well as give in to the occassional cravings. And since sweet cravings are one of the biggest vices for many, there is a way to satiate yourself while also ensuring you don’t stray from your goal. This recipe is one such way.

Cake is one of the most-loved desserts. But, the floury, sugary goodness is not something that we should be indulging in on a regular basis. The good news, however, is that there are healthy alternatives that cut out the sugar and the flour, substituting it with whole wheat and jaggery, both of which have nutritional benefits.

Let’s check out the recipe of an eggless whole wheat jaggery cake that you can make and store away for when you want to satiate those sweet cravings, guilt-free.

EGGLESS WHOLE WHEAT JAGGERY CAKE

Ingredients

*2 cups (570gms) yogurt

*1 tsp (3gms) baking soda

*3 cup (360gms) whole wheat flour

*2 tsp (8gms) baking powder

*1 + ½ cup (300gms) jaggery

*1 cup (240ml) vegetable oil

*1 tsp (5ml) vanilla

*½ cup (120ml) milk

* ½ cup (50gms) chopped almonds

Method

Pour the yogurt into a bowl, add the baking soda to it and give it a good mix. Let this seat for a few minutes Then, add the jaggery powder, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract to the yogurt. Mix this well until everything is well combined. Then, add the whole wheat flour or atta and the baking powder to the mixture. Mix this until there are no large flour pockets in the batter. Then, add some warm milk and incorporate it into the batter. Transfer the batter into an 8″ baking pan that is greased with some vegetable oil and lined with parchment paper. You can add some chopped almonds on the top, but it’s optional. Bake it in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 45-50 minutes. Once done, let it cool before you cut into it.

