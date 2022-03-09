Meet cake artist Prachi Dhabal Deb, who made it to the World Book of Records with her royal icing structures

Internationally-acclaimed cake artist Prachi Dhabal Deb’s stunning cakes are bound to leave you spellbound with their sheer attention to detail, intricate designs and flawless finish. Prachi, who has been recognised for her masterful work several times in the past, has added yet another feather in her cap.

She has now made it to the World Book of Records, London with not one, but two titles!

She now holds the record for making the “Biggest Royal Icing Structure’. The title-holding cake is 6 feet and 4 inches in length, 4 feet and 6 inches in height, and 3 feet and 5 inches in width. It weighs 100 kgs!

“It’s an edible replica of the Milan cathedral, Italy. It required a lot of planning and preparation because it’s an edible replica. The whole process of planning, making and assembling everything took me almost a month,” she shared, in a conversation with indianexpress.com.

Not just that, she now also holds the record for making the “Maximum Number of Vegan Royal Icing Structures”.

“For the record, there were three bigger structures and two small structures. They were inspired by various European, Victorian and Indian architecture,” Deb added.

Announcing the record, the World Book of Records said, “She has brought justice to her art by making cakes and cookies in the most creative fashion. Her work is crisp and precise with a keen eye for detailing. She has mastered the art of creating royal-looking, luxurious bakes, which are majestic in their appeal and delicious in taste.”

Calling her the “queen of royal icing”, it added, “World Book of Records, London takes pride in her passion and perseverance and eye for details and honours her in its Gold Edition-2021.”

What started as a hobby for Prachi, a decade back, has now made her the top artist of royal icing in India. Talking about her journey, she told indianexpress.com, “I started in 2012. I was working in with a multinational before that. Since I have always been a very creative person, this just started as a hobby. Then, I travelled to various places like Malaysia, London, Singapore, etc.”

“Eventually, I learnt the art of royal icing in London in 2015 from a renowned cake artist, Eddie Spence MBE, who has made cakes for the British royal family. That’s how my royal icing journey began.”

Royal icing is a painstakingly difficult medium to work with and is extremely fragile. Having been used for decorating the cakes for the British royal family, this delicate art requires a high amount of patience and skills. Traditionally egg-based, the art invited limited popularity in the Indian cake industry.

However, understanding the customer base of India, Prachi came with her own product – vegan royal icing, in association with Sugarin and is known for making the maximum number of egg-free, vegan royal icing structures meticulously piped by hand.

Expressing gratitude for the achievement, Prachi concluded, “I am feeling really honoured and humbled by this achievement. It’s my tenth year in the cake industry and I’ve always got a lot of love and support from the industry for the work that I do. This recognition from the World Book of Records means a lot as an artist. It’s really close to my heart.”

