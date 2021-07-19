Make crunchy Caesar salad tonight with this easy recipe

The sight of a plate overlapped with cold and crunchy leafy greens, croutons and the divine smell of olive oil, garlic, parmesan and thyme is enough to make one feel hungry. There is no matching the traditional Caesar salad which is rich essential fibres, nutrients and can be a satiating meal in itself.

Recently, chef Kirti Bhoutika whipped up a homemade preparation of the traditional Caesar Salad. The chef also debunked the idea that many find it ‘intimidating’ to make this salad, but in fact, if made at home it is bound to match up to your restaurant experience. She takes us through a step-by-step process, starting from how to make the dressing to complement the salad.

“One salad that you will find at every restaurant but no everyone does it right. Here is my best ever Caesar salad recipe that tastes as good (actually better) than most restaurants! Must try for all salad loversss!” she captioned her post on Instagram.

Check it out:

Ingredients

2-3 tbsp- Mayonnaise

1 tsp-Mustard sauce

2 cloves- Grated garlic

2-3 tbsp- Water

¼ cups- Grated Parmesan cheese

2 tbsp- Lemon juice.

2 tbsp- Extra virgin Olive oil

Salt pepper as required

For the croutons

2 pcs- bread cut into cubes

2 tbsp- Extra virgin olive oil- 2 tbsp

Thyme sprigs

Salt

To assemble

1- Iceberg lettuce

3-4 tbsp- Salad dressing

Sun-dried tomatoes

Olives

Croutons

Grated parmesan cheese

Method

*For the dressing, take 2-3 tbsp mayonnaise. To that, add 1 tbsp mustard sauce, 2 tbsp lemon juice, 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil. In the same bowl, grate 2 cloves of garlic and ¼ cup of Parmesan cheese. Next, add 2-3 tbsp water to this mixture. Hereon, give this mixture a thorough mix. Lastly, add salt seasoning.

*Take two slices of bread (preferably brown bread), cut roughly in small cubes. Next, on a cooking pan, add some extra virgin olive oil, a few sprigs of thyme any other herb, followed by the bread pieces, and some salt. Toast the pieces of bread in olive oil and thyme until it becomes crunchy.

* Now, to make the salad, add a generous amount of iceberg lettuce into a large bowl. Top the lettuce with the previously made salad dressing. Remember, to not overdress the salad. After this, mix leaves with the dressing. Allow, the leaves to be coated with dressing.

*Next, add some sun-dried tomatoes, few olives, and top it with thyme and olive oil croutons.

*Finally, as a finishing touch, a drizzle of Parmesan cheese completes the dish. If you don’t have Parmesan, you can use processed cheese and make a sauce out of it. A healthy alternative for Parmesan could also be hung curd.

Now you can help yourself to this bowl full of leafy green goodness too!

