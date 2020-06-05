Give regular sambar a twist by making it with buttermilk; try the recipe

Sambar is one of the most-loved South Indian dishes. (representative image, source: getty images) Sambar is one of the most-loved South Indian dishes. (representative image, source: getty images)

Sambar is one of the most popular and widely-loved South Indian dishes. Legend goes that it was first made by Maratha ruler Sambhaji Maharaj, who tried to make dal by adding tamarind to it, in the absence of his chef.

If you too are a fan of sambar, how about trying a different recipe this time? You may have had variations of sambar but have you tried making it with buttermilk? Here’s how you can make buttermilk sambar, courtesy celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Ingredients

3-4 – Dried red chillies

1 tsp – Cumin seed (jeera)

1 tsp – Coriander seed (dhania)

6-7 – Black pepper

2 tsp – Poppy seeds

2 – Garlic cloves

1/2 cup – grated coconut

1 tbsp – Oil

1 tsp – Mustard seeds

8-9 – Curry leaves

10-12 – Shallots

1 cup – Buttermilk

Salt to taste

1/4 tsp – Turmeric powder

1/2 cup – Boondi

Method

* In a grinder, add red chillies, cumin, coriander, black pepper, poppy seeds, garlic cloves and grated coconut. Add some water and blend well to make a paste.

* Heat oil in a pan. Add some mustard seeds and curry leaves.

* Now add the shallots (small onions) and saute.

* Meanwhile, empty the paste in a bowl and add buttermilk to it. Add some salt to taste and turmeric powder. Mix the ingredients well.

* Pour the mixture on to the pan and stir.

* Bring it to boil and add boondi. Stir. Your sambar is ready.

