Butter chicken or cake: Food blogger’s creation has amused one and all

What do you think of this cake? (Source: Sideserf Cake Studio/YouTube)

Gone are the days when cakes used to be simple and usually round in shape. Bakers and food enthusiasts can now make their cakes look any shape — be it shoes, a person, furniture or well, in this case, a dish!

Joining the hyper-realistic cake trend, in which cakes are made to look like everyday objects, a US blogger has come up with a delicious looking butter chicken cake that resembles — no points for guessing — the famous Indian dish which is often served in a handis.

As expected, netizens are amused and so are we.

Take a look.

Created by Natalie Sideserf, the realistic-looking cake recipe is shared on her YouTube channel.

Indian foodies shared their reactions after seeing the cake. “Me, a vegetarian, after seeing this: Mumma, I’m non-veg caketarian,” wrote Rituparna Gupta in the comments section.

“This girl can change the whole universe into a cake,” said Jyotsna Bisht while MegaGaming wrote, “I am an Indian …and I appreciate your hard work!”

It started with two layers of sponge cake topped with buttercream as the base of the cake. Modelling chocolate was used to create the handi or container. The blogger then used a mixture of red and white food colours for the strawberry sauce.

To make the cake look authentic, Sideserf applied brush strokes, edible copper paint and other designs on the serving bowl. For the butter chicken gravy, Natalie used a mixture of red and white food colours with strawberry sauce.

The video has garnered over two million views.

What do you think?

