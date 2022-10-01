scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

What is the butter board trend all about?

The idea was first shared by chef and author Joshua McFadden in a video that went viral. He also discussed it in his 2017 book 'Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables', co-authored with Martha Holmberg

butter boardHave you tried the butter board trend? (representative) (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

TikTok has been known to give birth to many food trends. One that has been doing the rounds on the internet is the butter board trend. Touted as the next charcuterie board trend, the butter board trend draws its inspiration from the simple ingredient — soft butter spread across a chopping board — instead of cheese.

The idea, was first shared by chef and author Joshua McFadden in a video that went viral. He also discussed the idea in his 2017 book “Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables,” co-authored with Martha Holmberg.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

This was taken up by Brooklyn-based cook Justine Doiron who posted about the idea claiming that she wants to make butter boards the next charcuterie board in a reel that has more than eight million views and nearly 1,80,000 likes by Monday afternoon, reported USAToday.com.

Also Read |Why is gut health taking over TikTok?

How is a butter board made?

A wooden board is first splayed with a thick layer of softened butter, which is further topped with other foods of varied, colourful foods. The idea is to make the board appear as pretty as possible. One can even throw in some edible flowers or herbs to beautify it.

It can make a great starter for your guests, if you are looking for the classic bread and butter combo!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Food Talk (@foodtalkindia)

While there have been renditions of the classic butter board, here are some tips from Doiron listed on her website that you need to keep in mind if you want to jump on the viral bandwagon.

*Start with softened butter and a large board. Think of this as your canvas.
*Always sprinkle with a liberal layer of flaky salt and citrus zest. Both will add so much brightness and depth to the butter.

Advertisement
Also Read |Is it safe to have frozen honey? Here’s what experts say

*Next add any herbs or toppings that call out to you – this can be vegetables, freshly ground spices, toasted nuts, anything! Just know that everything should be cut small enough that it can be scooped onto a slice of bread as guests dive in.
*When you’ve selected a few toppings, make sure they all are congruous in one way or another – this is where the fun comes in. It’s like stretching your food-pairing muscles!
*Top with something sweet if you like – a drizzle of honey always does wonders.
*Serve with crusty warm bread. Have guests dip, swirl, spread, and enjoy!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...Premium
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...Premium
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companiesPremium
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companies

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-10-2022 at 07:10:47 pm
Next Story

Mumbai: Special court sentences two for offering bribe to public servant

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

bandana jain
Artist uses ‘discarded corrugated boxes, delivery cartons’ to create unique artworks
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement