What is the butter board trend all about?

TikTok has been known to give birth to many food trends. One that has been doing the rounds on the internet is the butter board trend. Touted as the next charcuterie board trend, the butter board trend draws its inspiration from the simple ingredient — soft butter spread across a chopping board — instead of cheese.

The idea, was first shared by chef and author Joshua McFadden in a video that went viral. He also discussed the idea in his 2017 book “Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables,” co-authored with Martha Holmberg.

This was taken up by Brooklyn-based cook Justine Doiron who posted about the idea claiming that she wants to make butter boards the next charcuterie board in a reel that has more than eight million views and nearly 1,80,000 likes by Monday afternoon, reported USAToday.com.

How is a butter board made?

A wooden board is first splayed with a thick layer of softened butter, which is further topped with other foods of varied, colourful foods. The idea is to make the board appear as pretty as possible. One can even throw in some edible flowers or herbs to beautify it.

It can make a great starter for your guests, if you are looking for the classic bread and butter combo!

While there have been renditions of the classic butter board, here are some tips from Doiron listed on her website that you need to keep in mind if you want to jump on the viral bandwagon.

*Start with softened butter and a large board. Think of this as your canvas.

*Always sprinkle with a liberal layer of flaky salt and citrus zest. Both will add so much brightness and depth to the butter.

*Next add any herbs or toppings that call out to you – this can be vegetables, freshly ground spices, toasted nuts, anything! Just know that everything should be cut small enough that it can be scooped onto a slice of bread as guests dive in.

*When you’ve selected a few toppings, make sure they all are congruous in one way or another – this is where the fun comes in. It’s like stretching your food-pairing muscles!

*Top with something sweet if you like – a drizzle of honey always does wonders.

*Serve with crusty warm bread. Have guests dip, swirl, spread, and enjoy!

