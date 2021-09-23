These easy food hacks will help make cooking a breeze

Coking dinner (or lunch) on a working day seems no less than a task. But hold on, we are not going to ask you to grab that packet of instant noodles, or order fast food. We are, in fact, here to make cooking (read: life) so much easier for you with these kitchen hacks that will come in handy and help you make a quick meal when you are running out of time.

“Especially when you are looking to meet your fitness goals, it is important to plan before hand,” shared food therapist Ria Banerjee Ankola while sharing a few hacks.

*Prepare dosa batter and store in the fridge without adding salt, and use throughout the week.

*Prepare green chutney and keep, or chop coconut and keep to make a quick coconut chutney.

*Always keep homemade pickles and ghee to make your meals tasty.

*Chop vegetables and keep them ready in the refrigerator. “You can use them for your one pot meals like fried rice, pulao, raita etc.,” she said.

*Keep grilled meats/fish or pre-marinated ones or boiled chana, rajma, chickpea (boiled or sprouted) in the fridge to make quick curry or dry preparations.

*Keep basic spices on the shelves

*Keep some whole grain semi-cooked rotis which can be heated and made into rotis or paratha, or semi-cooked parathas in the fridge.

*Make and store fresh ginger-garlic paste.

*Keep fresh herbs in the fridge.

*Keep fruits like watermelon, apple, orange, papaya, guava and pear as they make for a good snack.

*Keep some curd in the fridge.

*Keep chickpea flour, and eggs that make for a quick breakfast meal like besan chilla or omelette.

How do you prep for a busy week?

