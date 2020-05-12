Burnt the pulao or biryani in the cooker? Learn to remove the smell

Count on this easy kitchen hack using an onion for all your cooking fails. (Source: File Photo) Count on this easy kitchen hack using an onion for all your cooking fails. (Source: File Photo)

With most of us polishing our culinary skills and experimenting in the kitchen during the lockdown, one thing we have realised is how cooking is an art that requires consistency and practice. But it is not limited to amateurs like us, even the best can sometimes have a bad day in the kitchen such that their dishes do not turn out as planned or at times, even get ruined. So if you are have having a bad kitchen day (read: you accidentally burnt the pulao you had planned for dinner), here’s a quick tip.

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria took to Facebook to share this helpful tip that can easily help avert a disaster in the making. All you need is a piece of onion. From a flavouring agent to helping you get rid off that burnt smell, onion is a must-have veggie in your kitchen.

Here is how you can use a piece of onion to contain the smell and save the good part of your meal.

*Switch off the flame once you get the burning smell.

*Take an onion. Without removing the peels, cut it into four pieces.

*Place the pieces inside the rice at four different spots.

*Cover it and keep aside for 10-15 minutes.

*Now remove the pieces and discard them. The onion might look half-cooked; but it would have absorbed the smell.

*The rice is good to eat now, it will neither have a burnt aftertaste nor the smell.

*However, rice at the bottom of the cooker will have the smell, so tread carefully.

Did you know about this amazing quality of onion?

