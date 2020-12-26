Make burger patty with sweet potato and oats; recipe inside

Eating healthy does not mean you have to forgo your favourite fast foods. Instead, all you need to do is to replace unhealthy ingredients with healthier ones. For instance, if you are craving burger, you can make a no-potato healthy patty.

In a Twitter post, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) shared a very easy recipe for making patty with sweet potato and instant oats. Check it out:

Ingredients

4 – Sweet potatoes, medium size

1 tsp – Ginger and green chilli paste

1/4 cup – Instant oats

45 g – Peas

1 tsp – Chaat masala

1 tsp – Dry mango powder

1 tsp – Lemon juice

1 tsp – Cumin powder

1/2 tsp – Red chilli powder

1/4 tsp – Garam masala powder

Rock salt or black salt to taste

25 g – Coriander leaves

Method

*Rinse the potatoes and boil them along with the peas in a pressure cooker till they become soft. Once cooked, peel the skin off and mash them well.

* Dry roast the rolled oats in a wide pan and keep aside.

*In a bowl, add all the ingredients and mix well.

*Shape the mix into medium-sized patty balls.

*Pan fry each patty with little oil till they turn golden brown.

*Serve sweet potato patty with freshly prepared chutney.

How about trying to make healthy patty this weekend?

