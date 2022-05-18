This bizarre burger menu has left netizens perplexed; here’s what it includes

You can get introduced to extremely bizarre food combinations on social media, thanks to netizens sharing their experiments with distinct flavours and cuisines to make unique dishes. The latest to join the list is Burger King Germany whose food menu has gone viral for its never-heard-before flavours and combinations.

In a post shared by Twitter user @MasterOtenko, you can see a range of strange combinations that you would have probably never tried before. “May someone of my non-German mutuals explain German Burger King to me,” he captioned the post.

Take a look.

The flavour combinations, as shown in the shared menu, include eggs and bananas, strawberry ice cream and fries, and vanilla ice cream and olives among others.

As expected, netizens were left feeling confused by these offerings and soon took to Twitter to express their thoughts over the bizarre food menu. Take a look at some of the reactions.

“This one looks like you asked a 6-year-old to combine all his favourite foods,” a user wrote, sharing a picture of fries and strawberry ice cream burger.

So, this what they be eating over there in Germany at Burger King??? HELL NAW. pic.twitter.com/94GB5QcDH9 — JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) May 15, 2022

Another one wrote: “The torte and beef is probably the worst thing Germany has done.”

“what happened????” “he ate from german burger king” pic.twitter.com/gMilkwScNi — karkinos (@ChatterboxTi) May 15, 2022

“The fact that it’s not fake scares me,” a user tweeted.

Turns out, these burgers were part of Burger King Germany’s limited-edition pregnancy whopper at one Berlin branch “to meet the gastronomic needs of expectant mums ahead of Mother’s Day by giving its most popular burger some unconventional fillings”, The Drum reported.

Klaus Schmäing, director of marketing at Burger King Deutschland, told the publication, “Our survey among pregnant women and mothers clearly indicates that pregnancy cravings are not just a myth. These cravings are as real as pregnant women’s desire for special food combinations. This brought us to the idea to turn the most popular pregnancy cravings into pregnancy Whopper sandwiches. As a result, combinations like cucumber with jam or sausage with chocolate cream have been created – and expectant moms have enthusiastically tried them.”

