Buckwheat thaalipeeth: Your healthy low glycemic index vegan meal option is here

Here is a healthy breakfast option which will not only soothe your taste buds, but also your gut! (Photo: Shalini Rajani)

Today’s recipe is a quick one and one of my favourites. I tell all my participants when they begin to make their own millet flours, to wash and soak millets correctly. After all, we cannot ignore gut bacteria, right? A lot on the healthy gut and how it affects our overall well-being is discussed in the one-on-one sessions, and I am all geared up for more sessions in the coming week.

But before that, here is my low GI vegan breakfast recipe. Do share how you liked it.

Buckwheat thaalipeeth with coconut chutney

Ingredients: (makes 3)

½ cup buckwheat flour

¼ cup rice flour

¼ cup gram flour

½ cup grated bottle gourd/pumpkin/turnip

1 tsp sesame seeds

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

½ cup spring onion finely chopped

A few fresh coriander leaves

Juice of half lemon

Rock salt to taste

A pinch of turmeric powder

½ tsp Kashmiri red chili powder

½ tsp roasted and crushed cumin coriander seeds

Warm water to knead

2 tsp cold pressed coconut oil

Method:

In a deep wok, dry roast all flours. Make sure you do not overdo. In a large bowl, grate bottle gourd and add rest of the ingredients except oil and water. Now knead the dough with lukewarm water and divide it into three equal parts. Heat the griddle and grease it with a few drops of cold-pressed coconut oil. Place one portion of the dough on the oiled surface and start spreading it by dipping your fingers now and then in water. This will help flatten the dough to form a round shape. Make 2-3 holes in the centre and add a few drops of oil. Cover it till you see the thaalipeeth is cooked from one side. Cook from both the sides uncovered on medium flame. It will take 5-6 minutes. Serve hot with any of your favourite chutneys.

Coconut and curry leaves chutney

100 gms fresh coconut

½ cup fresh curry leaves

2 green chilies

½ tsp black pepper powder

¼ cup water

Rock salt to taste

Method: Add everything to a blender jar and blend to a fine chutney consistency. Try to consume this chutney the same day. Always make fresh.

Health benefits of buckwheat

Although not a millet, but a pseudo cereal, buckwheat is gluten-free, a good source of fiber, and rich in minerals and various plant compounds, especially rutin — which has powerful antioxidant properties. As a result, moderate consumption of buckwheat is linked to several health benefits, including improved blood sugar control, better immunity and better heart health.

Please note that high consumption of buckwheat is not advisable as it may lead to fagopyrism which may include some allergies.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)

