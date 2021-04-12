Buckwheat bhel to goat cheese samosa: Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant serves mouthwatering snacks

Samosa to bhel and golgappa — Priyanka Chopra’s new Indian restaurant Sona does offer a variety of our favourite desi snack options. But what makes these dishes even more special is that each of them comes with a twist.

The New York restaurant’s exotic menu, prepared by chef Hari Nayak, features Indian delicacies in their not-so-traditional avatar but with unique flavours.

For instance, the snack menu includes Buckwheat bhel. Buckwheat is a type of pseudocereal that is cultivated for its grain-like seeds. It is gluten-free and a rich source of fibre and minerals.

The dish is made with fenugreek sprouts, raw mango, pomegranate, sev and buckwheat tossed in “citrusy chilli honey dressing,” Chef Nayak shares on his Instagram page.

Instead of regular samosa, the restaurant also serves those made with spinach and goat cheese and comes with a special dip. The samosas look more like pattis and are seasoned with sesame seeds.

Also listed on the menu are golgappa shots with tequila and avocado.

Take a look at some of the other special dishes served at the restaurant:

Which one would you like to taste?