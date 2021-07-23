scorecardresearch
Friday, July 23, 2021
‘This is so iconic’: Indians react to throwback video of BTS members eating desi food

"I think it's tofu but it tastes like milk," one of the members says in the video as they taste paneer

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 23, 2021 7:10:10 pm
bts viral videoCan you guess what BTS members are eating here? (Source: Manalsa19/Twitter)

Popular K-pop boy band BTS enjoys a huge fan base worldwide, not just because of their music but also their style. Fans in India, however, have found one more reason to rejoice — it is an old video of the band eating desi food.

In the video, which recently resurfaced online, BTS members are seen eating naan and paneer with fork and spoon, of course.

“I think it’s tofu but it tastes like milk,” one of the members says in the video as they taste paneer. “Is it cheese?” asks another. Watch the video:

Turns out, the throwback video is actually from November 2019 when the band travelled to New Zealand as part of a TV series they were shooting at that time.

Also Read |BTS walks the ramp for Louis Vuitton’s collection aimed to ‘reverse predetermined stereotypes’

In another video, BTS member J-Hope is seen eating naan and curry using his hands. Watch:

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Didn’t the video just make your day?

