Have you tried browntop millet kebab bowl with pomelo salad yet?

If you were to consume one millet for 2-3 days continuously, here are a few tips to get going:

1. Know that every millet has a different taste and texture and there are thousands of possibilities for you to try. Do not stick to just Ambali or millet rice.

2. If you are a beginner, your consumption of raw millet should not exceed beyond two fists in the entire day. It may seem too less initially, but as you move forward, two fists will seem too full.

3. There are interesting ways to make millet protocol work for you. You can always explore different salads, dips and other accompaniments to go along. I love to curate menus on an everyday basis and this keeps my journey a lot more interesting.

4. When following a protocol, try to stick to one grain and ditch gluten for those few days.

5. Try keeping your dinners light and early. And if possible, enjoy grain-free dinners with just a warm salad and soup.

6. Do not jump-start with your millet journey. To begin with, start giving gluten a break for 2-3 days and see how you feel.

7. Start with one millet and stick to that for two days.

Honestly, I can go on and on about this. There is so much that I like to share when I see people struggling with bringing millets into their everyday life. Through my millet workshops, participants get the opportunity to connect with me personally, and I help them curate menus best suited for their lifestyle and health conditions.

As such, here is another easy millet recipe. Read more for the step-by-step process and refer to the video attached.

BROWNTOP MILLET KEBABS WITH POMELO SALAD

Ingredients:

For the kebabs (8-10)

· ½ cup browntop millet (washed, soaked for 8 hours and boiled)

· ½ cup finely chopped fresh amaranth leaves

· 1 tsp magic masala (a mix of dry herbs)

· Rock salt to taste

· 1-2 tsp cold pressed oil to shallow-fry

For the salad (one big bowl)

· ½ cup pomelo fruit chunks

· ½ cup steamed sweet corns

· 7-8 cherry tomatoes

· 2 tbsp sauerkraut (or any lacto-fermented pickle, chopped)

· 3-4 fresh lemon leaves chopped

· 1 tbsp sunflower seeds dip (part of 6 weeks millet journey)

· 1 tbsp corn and bell pepper dip (part of 6 weeks millet journey)

· Sunflower seeds to garnish

· Extra virgin olive oil for drizzle

· Freshly ground black pepper for seasoning

Method

1. Start assembling kebab ingredients and shallow-fry them on a cast iron griddle.

2. Mix all ingredients as shown in the video, garnish with more sunflower seeds, extra virgin olive oil and crushed black pepper on top.

3. Serve fresh and warm.

4. Consume the same day.

Please note: You can substitute browntop millet with any other positive grain as per your protocol.

Health benefits

Browntop millet: Highest in fibre among all millets, browntop helps in detoxifying the body. Rich in iron, calcium, potassium, magnesium and many other important minerals, it eases constipation and controls high blood pressure.

Pomelo fruit: Pomelo is a highly nutritious fruit that’s low in calories and full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It also contains fibre and protein, which can keep you full for longer. It aids in weight loss journey.

(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach, the founder of Crazy Kadchi, and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)

