From brownie pizza to mousse: You won’t regret investing time in making these delicious desserts

Getting desserts right requires skill and a lot of hard work. The urge to satisfy your sweet tooth with some tantalising cold delicacy at the end of the meal is high during summer months. Considering you might be already craving for some, we have curated a bunch of recipes that are fresh as berries and dreamy as dark chocolate.

Mix berries brownie pizza by Executive chef, Naresh Chinni at The Drunken Botanist

Ingredients

180g – Fudge brownie mix

50g – Cream cheese, softened

20g – Sugar

10g – Blueberry

10g – Blackberry

70g – Fresh strawberries sliced

5g – Raspberries

15 ml – Chocolate syrup, for drizzling

15 ml – Whipped cream

2g – Mint, for garnish

4g – Edible flowers

Method

* Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 15-inch pizza pan.

* Prepare brownie mix. Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 20 minutes or until done. Remove from oven and cool.

* Beat cream cheese while adding strawberry and raspberry and sugar, together in a bowl.

* Spread mixture over brownie crust. Arrange banana, strawberry slices, blueberry, blackberry and raspberry over cream cheese mixture.

* Drizzle with chocolate syrup. Add whipped cream on top and mint for garnish. To serve, slice as you would slice a pizza and enjoy.

Chocolate and hazelnut mousse by Chef Parth Bharti at Pikkle.

Ingredients

80g – Dark chocolate

40g – Fresh cream

100g – Whipped cream

1 Sheet – Cake sponge

50g – Hazelnut spread

Method

* Melt the chocolate on double boiler, mix it with fresh cream and whipped cream.

* Line the chocolate mould or the container in which you wish to set the mousse in with cake sponge or cookie crumb as base.

* Now fill the mousse mixture in desired container or mould and allow it to cool in the refrigerator for 30 to 40 minutes until set.

* In the meanwhile, take the hazelnut spread and warm it up for the glaze.

* Once your mousse is set, demould it and glaze it with hazelnut spread.

* Serve it with the desired garnish.

Pistachio coated black jamun by Chef Ramesh Rana at Decode Air Bar

Ingredients

2 – Gulab jamun

300 ml – Milk

50g – Saffron

20g – Sugar

30g – Pista

2 drop – Rosewater

50g – Rose petal

1 pinch – Green cardamom

Method

* First we make saffron flavour milk. For that, add milk to a pan and let it heat for a while.

* Now, add saffron, sugar, green cardamom to it. Keep heating the milk till it becomes a little thick. Add rose water to it and let it cool after that.

* Next, you powder the pistachios and wrap it around the gulab jamuns.

* Onto the plating, pour saffron milk to a bowl first, place pistachios coated gulab jamuns in it. Lastly, garnish with rose petals.