Ever heard of broccoli coffee? Yes, the green-coloured latte is a thing now

Thursday, August 23, 2018
Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture

Updated: August 23, 2018 5:46:36 pm
In the last few years, coffee has been getting a constant makeover – from coconuts, mushroom, almonds, spices to even collagen, the list is long. The latest addition is the humble broccoli. Commonly known as the brocolatte, the brocolli coffee, as the name suggests, is a healthy version of the cold brew and is a great option for people who do not like eating their veggies.

Australia’s scientific agency, CSIRO along with Hort Innovation came up with this idea so that people who do not enjoy eating broccoli can reap its health benefits. They have developed a powdered version that can be stirred into drinks including smoothies and soups.

For making broccoli coffee, the powder is added to the espresso shot before adding the steamed milk. “This powder can be used conveniently and added to a whole host of consumer foods. It makes it easy for consumers to meet the recommended intake for vegetables,” said Dr Mary Ann Augustin, Lead Resercher, CSIRO.

Broccoli is filled with nutrients like vitamins A, B1, B6, D and K. It is also rich in fibre, potassium, zinc, magnesium and has antimicrobial properties. These vegetable helps combat kidney diseases, keeps blood pressure levels at control and strengthens the immune system. According to CSIRO, one serve of broccoli can be found in every two tablespoons of the powder.

Do you think it is time to switch to green coffee?

