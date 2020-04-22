Royal chefs share cupcake recipe on Queen Elizabeth’s 94th birthday; check it out here

Would you like to try this royal bake recipe? (Source: The Royal Family/Instagram/FilePhoto;designed by Gargi Singh) Would you like to try this royal bake recipe? (Source: The Royal Family/Instagram/FilePhoto;designed by Gargi Singh)

Queen Elizabeth, the longest serving monarch, turned 94 years old on Tuesday. But there were no special celebrations as the Queen cancelled all plans amid the coronavirus pandemic, as per the Buckingham Palace. However, to bring in some cheer, The Royal Family’s official Instagram page shared a special Chocolate Cupcake recipe by royal pastry chefs.

The caption read, “Happy birthday to Her Majesty! To celebrate the Queen’s birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs.”

Time to treat yourself to some royal bakes.

Chocolate Cupcakes

Serves: 15 (approximately)

Ingredients for the cake sponges

15g – Vinegar

300ml – Milk

50ml – Vegetable oil

60g – Butter (melted and cool)

2 – Eggs

5ml – Vanilla essence

250g – Self-raising flour

75g – Cocoa powder

300g – Caster sugar

10g – Bicarbonate of soda

100g – White chocolate chips

Cupcake cases

Ingredients for the buttercream topping

90g – High percentage dark chocolate

100g – Butter

125g – Icing sugar

Option to also use Royal icing, instead of buttercream:

Royal icing available pre-made in shops

Add food colouring to create different colours

Cake sponge method

*Preheat the oven to 150 C.

*Combine flour, sugar, cocoa powder and bicarbonate of soda in a mixing bowl.

*Whisk the eggs in a separate jug with vanilla essence, melted butter, oil, milk and vinegar.

*Slowly add the wet mixture to the dry one.

*Ensure the batter is smooth with no lumps.

*Finally, add the chocolate chips (alternatives could be nuts, dried fruits).

*Lay the cupcake cases on a tray.

*Use a metal spoon to equally divide the mixture into the cases/moulds.

*Bake for around 15-18 minutes, take out of the oven when golden and springy to touch.

*Leave to cool.

Buttercream icing method

*Cream the sugar and butter together, until light and creamy

*Add in the warm melted chocolate

*If you have a piping bag to hand, pipe the icing on the top of cakes for decoration (otherwise gently use a teaspoon or small spatula to ice)

Royal icing method

*If decorating with royal icing, roll the icing out and cut into circular disks

*Lay the disc over the cupcake and mould to required shape

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd