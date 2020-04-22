Royal chefs share cupcake recipe on Queen Elizabeth’s 94th birthday; check it out here

Queen Elizabeth, the longest serving monarch, turned 94 years old on Tuesday. But there were no special celebrations as the Queen cancelled all plans amid the coronavirus pandemic, as per the Buckingham Palace. However, to bring in some cheer, The Royal Family’s official Instagram page shared a special Chocolate Cupcake recipe by royal pastry chefs.
The caption read, “Happy birthday to Her Majesty! To celebrate the Queen’s birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs.”
Time to treat yourself to some royal bakes.
🎂🧁🎈Happy birthday to Her Majesty! To celebrate The Queen's birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs. If you or a loved one are celebrating a special occasion during isolation why not treat yourself to some #RoyalBakes? Remember to share your creations with us!
Chocolate Cupcakes
Serves: 15 (approximately)
Ingredients for the cake sponges
15g – Vinegar
300ml – Milk
50ml – Vegetable oil
60g – Butter (melted and cool)
2 – Eggs
5ml – Vanilla essence
250g – Self-raising flour
75g – Cocoa powder
300g – Caster sugar
10g – Bicarbonate of soda
100g – White chocolate chips
Cupcake cases
Ingredients for the buttercream topping
90g – High percentage dark chocolate
100g – Butter
125g – Icing sugar
Option to also use Royal icing, instead of buttercream:
Royal icing available pre-made in shops
Add food colouring to create different colours
Cake sponge method
*Preheat the oven to 150 C.
*Combine flour, sugar, cocoa powder and bicarbonate of soda in a mixing bowl.
*Whisk the eggs in a separate jug with vanilla essence, melted butter, oil, milk and vinegar.
*Slowly add the wet mixture to the dry one.
*Ensure the batter is smooth with no lumps.
*Finally, add the chocolate chips (alternatives could be nuts, dried fruits).
*Lay the cupcake cases on a tray.
*Use a metal spoon to equally divide the mixture into the cases/moulds.
*Bake for around 15-18 minutes, take out of the oven when golden and springy to touch.
*Leave to cool.
Buttercream icing method
*Cream the sugar and butter together, until light and creamy
*Add in the warm melted chocolate
*If you have a piping bag to hand, pipe the icing on the top of cakes for decoration (otherwise gently use a teaspoon or small spatula to ice)
Royal icing method
*If decorating with royal icing, roll the icing out and cut into circular disks
*Lay the disc over the cupcake and mould to required shape
