This British chef is cooking ‘mega beach’ dinner for leaders at G7 summit

When G7 leaders sit down for dinner after this year’s summit, they will be presented with a sumptuous meal, prepared by a British chef.

Known for his informal “feasty nights”, Simon Stallard, chef and founder of the Hidden Hut, will serve the leaders a “mega beach barbecue” in Carbis Bay, reported Independent.

So, what’s on the menu? The G7 leaders will be served scallops, Curgurrell crab claws, and Portscatho mackerel canapés to start the meal. The main course includes Moorland sirloin and Newlyn lobster with Cornish potato chips and St Just broccoli.

For dessert, guests will be served Beach Hut Sundae.

Taking to Instagram, the chef wrote, “…over the past few weeks, we’ve been working behind the scenes on a top-secret project.”

“As with everything we do @hiddenhut and beyond it’s an opportunity to showcase the artisans, producers and growers of Cornwall, and the bounty and beauty we have here on our doorstep. Wish us luck, we’re heading in,” he added.

Talking to The Times, the chef shared that the G7 booking “came as a surprise”. “But it’s so beautiful in the bay, and I think if you’re on the beach you want to make the most of it,” he was quoted as saying.

Stallard is also known to be passionate about sustainable dining. He has developed his own tools and techniques, from fire pits in the sand to wind-chime fish smokers.

