British butter costing over Rs 9,500 named world’s finest

A British-family-created butter, made using luxury ingredients like “British Isles lobster and Devon crab, the nutty complexity of caviar, and the herby, aniseed uplift of fennel”, has been named the world’s finest.

Called Riduclous No. 55, the butter has been awarded three stars by the Guild of Fine Food’s (GFF) Great Taste Awards in Britain, which is judged by a panel of more than 500 chefs, food writers, and retailers.

Created by Sublime Butter, it was was one of the 218 foods that won three stars at the awards this year.

Announcing it on Instagram, Sublime mentioned that the concept of the butter is inspired by the British coastline.

“We have scoured our coastlines in search of something special. And you know, we think we’ve gone and found it. Presenting, at long last, Riduclous No. 55. Miraculously infused with the pleasing sweetness of British Isles lobster and Devon crab, the nutty complexity of caviar, and the herby, aniseed uplift of fennel. This hand-churned butter may be perfectly balanced in every way, but it’s nevertheless Ridiculous. There’s not a butter-like it the world over. And should a healthy dose find its way into your next pasta dish, you’ll notice that your cooking skills will have become suddenly, inexplicably Ridiculous too. Easy as an ocean breeze,” the caption read.

Interestingly, the butter — that takes 24-36 hours to make — does not come in a foil wrapper or a plastic tub. Instead, it is served in a “limited-edition butter dish that has been handmade in Italy”, as per The Independent.

Chris Mair, Sublime’s founder, told the outlet, “Only around one per cent of products entered pink up three stars, and it’s great to know our butter is up there with the best of them.”

And if you plan to buy the same, allow us to tell you that it costs £95 (Rs 9,633.04).

The awards also saw other foods like a tangerine spread from Greece, and a raw, stingless bee honey harvested in Singapore.

