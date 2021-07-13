Like restaurant-style dahi chutney? We’ve got you covered with this awesome recipe

Try this restaurant style, delectable and healthy dahi chutney at home. (Source: Pixabay)

The thick and fiery dahi chutney sits uncontested on restaurant tables and also on our dining tables almost everyday. This is one such condiment that can convert a dull meal into something ten times tastier. The chutney packs quite a punch with its delectable ingredients such as yoghurt, chillies, coriander, mint, ginger and garlic.

But it is not only a flavour bomb, the chutney is also low in fat and owing to the probiotic properties of yoghurt, facilitates digestion.

So why not try this easy recipe at home today? Recently, Chef Saransh Goila took to Instagram to explain the making of this luscious chutney. Here are the steps:

Ingredients

* 2 cups – Coriander

* 1 cup – Thick dahi

* 1 tbsp – Jeera powder

* ½ tbsp – Black salt

* 1 tbsp – Amchur

* 3-4 – Ice cubes

* 1 cup – Mint

* 2 inch – Ginger

* 4 green – Chillies

* 5-6 – Garlic cloves

ALSO READ | Craving something savoury? Try moong dal waffle today

Method

* Blend coriander, mint, ginger, chilli, garlic and ice. Add 2 tablespoons of water to this mixture before collecting it in the blending machine.

* In another bowl, add the thick yoghurt, black salt, amchur and jeera powder. The mixture must be whisked until it reaches a consistency.

*Then add the green paste to this consistency. Hereon, the mixture must be whisked until it reaches a thick and creamy uniformity.

* Finally, the chef recommends chilling the freshly made dahi chutney.

And it’s done! The chutney can be savoured with papad, tikka, paratha, as you like!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle