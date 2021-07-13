scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Like restaurant-style dahi chutney? We’ve got you covered with this awesome recipe

The chutney can be savoured with papad, tikka, paratha, as you like!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2021 2:10:12 pm
dahi chutney at home, restaurant style dahi chutney, Chef Saransh Goila's recipe, Chef Saransh Goila Instagram, eat healthy Indian chutney, healthy dahi chutney, indianexpress.comTry this restaurant style, delectable and healthy dahi chutney at home. (Source: Pixabay)

The thick and fiery dahi chutney sits uncontested on restaurant tables and also on our dining tables almost everyday. This is one such condiment that can convert a dull meal into something ten times tastier. The chutney packs quite a punch with its delectable ingredients such as yoghurt, chillies, coriander, mint, ginger and garlic.

But it is not only a flavour bomb, the chutney is also low in fat and owing to the probiotic properties of yoghurt, facilitates digestion.

So why not try this easy recipe at home today? Recently, Chef Saransh Goila took to Instagram to explain the making of this luscious chutney. Here are the steps:

Ingredients

* 2 cups – Coriander
* 1 cup – Thick dahi
* 1 tbsp – Jeera powder
* ½ tbsp – Black salt
* 1 tbsp – Amchur
* 3-4 – Ice cubes
* 1 cup – Mint
* 2 inch – Ginger
* 4 green – Chillies
* 5-6 – Garlic cloves

Method

* Blend coriander, mint, ginger, chilli, garlic and ice. Add 2 tablespoons of water to this mixture before collecting it in the blending machine.

* In another bowl, add the thick yoghurt, black salt, amchur and jeera powder. The mixture must be whisked until it reaches a consistency.

*Then add the green paste to this consistency. Hereon, the mixture must be whisked until it reaches a thick and creamy uniformity.

* Finally, the chef recommends chilling the freshly made dahi chutney.

And it’s done! The chutney can be savoured with papad, tikka, paratha, as you like!

