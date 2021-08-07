Breakfast tips: Weight loss-foods to include in your diet

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Starting your day with a healthy breakfast will help you to maintain energy, feed off hunger attacks and in the process, also lose weight.

“Skipping breakfast may cause you to not consume adequate amounts of fibre and nutrients. Not eating breakfast can also cause increased bouts of acidity. Lack of fuel such as glucose will go to the brain and lead to decrease in the functioning of the brain cells—which is why you may experience headaches and dizziness when you haven’t eaten in a while,” said Dt Gauri Anand, a clinical nutritionist and diabetic educator.

But many people tend to skip breakfast or not have one properly fearing to put on extra kilos. However, you can always add some top foods for weight loss in your breakfast!

What’s your weight loss goal? (source:Pixabay) What’s your weight loss goal? (source:Pixabay)

Nut butter

Nut butter is delicious, creamy, and nutritious butter made from nuts like almonds, peanuts, or walnuts. Filled with the goodness of heart-healthy saturated fats and protein, tree nuts, in general, have been linked with weight loss and reducing the risk of chronic diseases. It is a great way to include protein in your diet.

Egg

Egg has six grams of protein and 70 calories. Eggs are high in protein and iron. “Nutritious, filling, tasty and easily available, they can also be paired up with sweet potatoes or ground turkey for a wholesome breakfast,” she told indianexpress.com.

Unsweetened plain Greek yogurt

Yogurt is the great starter for the day. Adding yogurt to your breakfast is a good idea, especially for anyone looking to lose a couple of pounds. The nutritional content will keep you energised throughout the day while maintaining digestive health. Rich in calcium and packed with probiotics.

Chia seeds are considered good for weight loss. (source: Pixabay) Chia seeds are considered good for weight loss. (source: Pixabay)

Chia seeds

Chia seeds is one of the healthiest seeds in the world. The antioxidants, fiber, calcium, and a host of other vital nutrients protect your body from the attacks of toxins, Sprinkling some on a bowl of yogurt with fruit or salad will give your meal the right amount of nutritional benefits along with a delicious crunch.

Banana

Banana is the unopposed superstar of potassium. It is packed with filling fiber and other valuable nutrients. Tossing some diced bananas in your fruit bowl/smoothie will lift up your mood and make you feel energetic. Including them in breakfast also means lowering blood pressure levels that keep the heart in good shape.

Berries- Berries win the title for being one of the healthiest breakfast foods on the planet. Strawberry, raspberry, blueberry and others are not only rich in heart-friendly antioxidants but adding them to your breakfast also gives you a boost of energy.