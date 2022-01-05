Breakfast special: Here’s how you can prepare a healthy plate of ragi flake upma

In many households, breakfast preparation is taken seriously, as it should be. It is considered to be the most important meal of the day that dictates your mood and overall health. And this is why doctors advise against skipping it.

Breakfast should, therefore, be packed with nutrients, too — don’t you agree?

On Instagram, a page called ‘Satvic Lifestyle Heals’ — that regularly shares healthy and simple foods and their recipes — shared another one: an important breakfast food that can be easily prepared with a few specific ingredients. Take a look.

The preparation is called “ragi flakes upma” and you can have it with “chutney and some makhana (fox nuts)”. The chef says that ragi is “rich in dietary fibre, iron, essential amino acids (building blocks for proteins) that are key for body’s repair and growth”.

Here is the recipe:

Ingredients:

* 2 cup ragi flakes (organic)

* ½ cup green pea shelled

* 1 tbsp grams peanuts roasted

* 1 cup grated carrots

* 1 cup boiled peas

* ½ cup tomatoes

* ½ teaspoon turmeric powder organic

* ½ slit green chilli

* 2 tbsp coriander leaves chopped

Instructions

– Heat up 1/3 tsp mustard oil in a pan and add mustard seeds to it.

– When mustard seeds start spluttering, add curry leaves, peanuts and green chilli with grated ginger. Saute it well. Now, slide in the grated carrots to the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes over medium heat till the they become soft.

– Now, immediately add tomatoes with turmeric powder and salt.

– Cook for 5-6 minutes on low-medium heat till tomato becomes pulpy and soft. Add a tablespoon or two of water if required and cook for 2 more minutes.

– Now, add ragi flakes and boiled green peas, sprinkle 3-4 tablespoon of water. Cook covered on slow heat for 3-4 minutes.

– Top it with chopped green chilli (if you are using), peanuts, fresh chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

Would you like to try this soon?

