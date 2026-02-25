‘Breakfast skippers are 31% more likely to…’: Decoding the science of the morning meal

On a recent episode of Raj Shamani’s podcast, nutritionist Pooja Makhija claimed,” People who don’t eat breakfast… breakfast skippers are 31% more likely to have belly fat, 48% more likely to be overweight, 44% more likely to be obese. When I have a day of not eating well, I will crave sugars. Most breakfast skippers are doing just that.”

To ascertain her claim, indianexpress.com reached out to Dr Vijay Negalur, HOD – Diabetology at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who explained that several observational studies have found an association between skipping breakfast and higher rates of abdominal obesity. However, association does not always mean direct cause.”

How strong is the evidence behind the 31% claim?

He explains that breakfast skippers often share other lifestyle patterns — irregular sleep cycles, late-night eating, sedentary habits — that, on their own, increase the risk of belly fat.

“So the number may reflect an overall lifestyle pattern rather than the impact of missing one meal,” he adds.

Does skipping breakfast slow your metabolism?

“That is not accurate,” says Dr Negalur. “Metabolism does not shut down simply because someone misses one meal. The body adapts.”

However, he notes that hormonal shifts may play a role. “Cortisol levels can remain higher in the morning, and prolonged fasting may influence hunger hormones like ghrelin. If that leads to overeating later in the day, it can indirectly affect fat storage.”

Why do sugar cravings spike later?

The nutritionist also linked breakfast skipping to sugar cravings. On this point, Dr Negalur says there is physiological backing. “Long gaps without food can cause blood sugar dips. When that happens, the brain looks for quick energy — usually sugary or high-fat foods,” he explains.

This pattern can result in larger portion sizes and impulsive food choices at lunch or dinner, which may contribute to excess calorie intake over time, he explains.

What about intermittent fasting?

“Intermittent fasting can work if total calorie intake and nutrition quality are controlled,” says Dr Negalur. “The issue is not skipping breakfast itself, but compensating with excess calories later.”

He emphasises that structure, portion control, and overall dietary quality matter more than meal timing alone.

“Belly fat risk is determined by the bigger picture — sleep, physical activity, calorie balance, stress levels, and metabolic health,” Dr Negalur adds.

Skipping breakfast may be a marker of unhealthy habits for some, but it is not automatically a cause of belly fat, he concludes.

