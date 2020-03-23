Breakfast on the go? Try these interesting, simple oats vegan recipes

Enjoy these sumptuous vegan recipes. (Photos: Preety Tyagi; designed by Gargi Singh) Enjoy these sumptuous vegan recipes. (Photos: Preety Tyagi; designed by Gargi Singh)

A list of items come to mind when you think of vegan food, and one of them is oats. If you like experimenting with oats, soak them overnight and try the next morning. They are extremely versatile and become even more nutritious as soaking them helps break down starch, utilising the nutrients more efficiently. What more? They can be mixed with other healthy foods to become your breakfast, with endless variations.

Wondering how? Preety Tyagi, lead health coach and founder, MY22BMI shares these easy-to-make recipes.

Simple Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds

Ingredients

2/3 cup – Rolled oats

2tsp – Chia seeds

1 cup – Unsweetened almond milk

2tsp – Maple syrup

1tsp – Vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Method

*Mix all the ingredients together in a mason jar.

*Cover jar tightly and shake until combined.

*Place in the refrigerator for at least two hours or overnight.

*Can add more almond milk before serving for desired consistency.

Blueberry Overnight Oats

Ingredients

1/2 cup – Rolled oats

1/2 cup – Non-dairy milk, like vanilla soy milk

Optional toppings in the morning

1tsp – Pure maple syrup

1-2tbsp – Natural peanut butter

Fresh or frozen blueberries

Chopped dates or raisins

Hemp or ground flaxseeds

Sprinkle of cinnamon

Method

*Combine the oats and non-dairy milk in a small container, preferably with a lid. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

*In the morning, you can eat the oats cold, or heat them in the microwave for one minute. Top with optional toppings. Add blueberries, chopped walnuts, dates and a drizzle of maple syrup.

Strawberries Vegan Overnight Oats recipe

Ingredients

Overnight Oats

1 cup – Rolled oats

1/2 cup – Coconut milk

1/2 cup – Almond or cashew milk

1tbsp – Chia seeds

1tsp – Vanilla extract

1/2tsp – Almond extract optional

1-2tbsp – Maple syrup

Pinch of salt

3/4 cup – Chopped strawberries

Additional Toppings for the morning

Sliced strawberries

Chia seeds

Sliced almonds

Shredded coconut

Method

*Combine oats, milk, chia seeds, vanilla and almond extract, salt and maple syrup in a large bowl.

*Stir together until well combined.

*Add chopped strawberries.

*Cover and keep in the refrigerator at least four hours or overnight.

*When ready, divide into two cups and top with desired toppings.

Which one would you like to try?

