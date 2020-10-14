How about tofu omelette for breakfast today?

Make this interesting recipe today. (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

A healthy and filling breakfast is the ideal way to kick-start your day. And if you are someone who is conscious of gaining weight, experts suggest including as many nutritious foods in your diet to keep yourself fuller for longer, thereby keeping unwanted cravings at bay.

While there are many foods that offer the best of flavours and nutrition, have you ever tried the simple food fusion of vegan tofu and omelette, that also makes for a quick and healthy breakfast option?

Take a look at the recipe below:

“Vegan tofu omelette – Eat your colours and go vegan with this wholesome omelette,” said chef Sanjeev Kapoor on an Instagram post.

Ingredients

150 g – Tofu, crumbled

1 – Onion, chopped

1 – Tomato, chopped

¼ – Green capsicum, chopped

¼ – Yellow capsicum, chopped

1 – Green chilli, chopped

1-2 – Button mushrooms, sliced

5-6 – Fresh coriander sprigs, chopped

1 cup – Gram flour (besan)

1 tbsp – Nutritional yeast

1 tsp – Turmeric powder

Rock salt to taste

1½ cups – Coconut milk

Peanut butter creamy for greasing

Tomato ketchup to serve

ALSO READ | Excellent sources of protein for those on a vegan diet

Method

*Put gram flour in a blender jar, add nutritional yeast, turmeric powder, rock salt, coconut milk and tofu and blend till smooth. Transfer the mixture to a bowl.

*Heat an iron tawa, tie up some peanut butter in a muslin cloth to make a potli, and rub on top of the hot tawa.

*Add a portion of the batter and spread it slightly to form a disc. Place some chopped vegetables lengthwise in the centre of the disc and press it gently.

*Cover and cook on medium heat till the underside turns golden brown. Fold in half and transfer on to a serving plate. Similarly, make more omelettes.

*Serve hot with tomato ketchup.

Would you like to try?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd