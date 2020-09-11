Breakfast recipe: Try this super easy mug pancake today

Pancakes are not only easy to make, but they are also delicious and extremely filling. And what if we tell you that you can also make pancakes in a mug! Yes, you read that right. They taste equally delicious, plus fewer utensils! So bookmark this super quick recipe for days when you are running on a tight schedule.
Ingredients
- 13 gms – Flour
- ¼ tsp – Baking powder
- 3-4 tbsp – Milk
- ¾ tbsp – Sugar
- Maple syrup
Steps
In a microwave-safe mug, add butter, sugar, and microwave for 30 seconds.
Mix well and add all-purpose flour and baking powder as per the measurements mentioned above.
Now fold the mixture using a fork and ensure there are no lumps. Then tap the mug at least thrice so that air bubbles escape and you get a fluffy pancake.
Heat it in the microwave for a minute; pour a generous dose of maple syrup.
Enjoy your breakfast!
