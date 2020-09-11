Breakfast recipe: Try this super easy mug pancake today

Would you like try these pancakes for breakfast today? (Photo: Pixabay)

Pancakes are not only easy to make, but they are also delicious and extremely filling. And what if we tell you that you can also make pancakes in a mug! Yes, you read that right. They taste equally delicious, plus fewer utensils! So bookmark this super quick recipe for days when you are running on a tight schedule.

Ingredients

13 gms – Flour

¼ tsp – Baking powder

3-4 tbsp – Milk

¾ tbsp – Sugar

Maple syrup

Steps

In a microwave-safe mug, add butter, sugar, and microwave for 30 seconds.

Mix well and add all-purpose flour and baking powder as per the measurements mentioned above.

Now fold the mixture using a fork and ensure there are no lumps. Then tap the mug at least thrice so that air bubbles escape and you get a fluffy pancake.

Heat it in the microwave for a minute; pour a generous dose of maple syrup.

Enjoy your breakfast!

