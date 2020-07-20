Breakfast recipe: Make chilli cheese toast in just 5 minutes

Steps

*In a bowl, add finely chopped garlic, green chilli and softened butter. (You can keep the intensity of chillis as per your preference.). Mix well.

*Apply the mix on a slice of bread and add shredded mozzarella cheese.

*Sprinkle some chilli flakes on top of the cheese and bake the bread at 200℃ in a preheated oven for 5 minutes or until it becomes brown and crispy.

*You can also make them on a stove on a heavy-bottomed flat pan set on low heat. All you have to do is place the bread slices on the pan and cover it with a lid. Cook it for about 5 minutes until the cheese melts.

*Take them out of the oven/pan and serve with dips of your choice.

* You can also add chili oil or oregano on your bread. Enjoy!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle