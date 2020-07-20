Breakfast recipe: Make chilli cheese toast in just 5 minutes

Who does not enjoy chilli cheese toast? Not only are they perfect for breakfast, they are also ideal to satiate evening hunger pangs. If you are someone who enjoys cheese with a hint of salt, spice and crunch, you are at the right place!
Check out this easy recipe which will come to your rescue on days when you are running late; because missing breakfast should never be an option for you.
Ingredients
- ½ cup – Shredded mozzarella cheese
- 4 – Slices of bread
- 1 – Medium green chilli (finely chopped)
- 2 – Garlic cloves (finely chopped)
- 2 tbsp – Softened butter
- ½ tsp – Chilli flakes
Steps
*In a bowl, add finely chopped garlic, green chilli and softened butter. (You can keep the intensity of chillis as per your preference.). Mix well.
*Apply the mix on a slice of bread and add shredded mozzarella cheese.
*Sprinkle some chilli flakes on top of the cheese and bake the bread at 200℃ in a preheated oven for 5 minutes or until it becomes brown and crispy.
*You can also make them on a stove on a heavy-bottomed flat pan set on low heat. All you have to do is place the bread slices on the pan and cover it with a lid. Cook it for about 5 minutes until the cheese melts.
*Take them out of the oven/pan and serve with dips of your choice.
* You can also add chili oil or oregano on your bread. Enjoy!
