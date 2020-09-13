scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 13, 2020
Top news

Breakfast recipe: Enjoy these easy-to-make corn fritters which require five ingredients only

If corn is your favourite go-to snack, we are sure you will love this breakfast recipe

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 13, 2020 9:45:57 am
Corn is enriched with copper,zinc and magnesium. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Who doesn’t love hassle-free recipes on Sundays? After all, the weekends are meant to be enjoyed with food that is delectable but doesn’t take up a lot of your time. That’s exactly why we suggest these corn fritters. We all know the many benefits of corn — from it containing antioxidants and zinc, to manganese and important vitamins. This recipe will barely take any time, and will require just five basic ingredients. Check out the recipe by YouTuber Marion’s Kitchen.

Brand Wagon Conclave

Ingredients

  • 2 medium-sized eggs
  • 350 grams of corn kernels
  • 4 tbsp vegetable oil
  • Half cup self-raising flour
  • 1/4 cup of spring onions

ALSO READ | Keto-friendly recipe: Bake healthy gluten-free almond chocolate chip cookies 

Steps

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*Begin by taking a medium-sized bowl and adding half a cup of self-raising flour. To this, add salt to taste and add the corn kernels as per the measurements mentioned above.

*Blend the mixture in grinder until it is smooth, and then transfer it to the same bowl. Now take 1/4 cup of spring onions, nicely-chopped, and add it to the bowl. Using a spatula, ford the spring onions into the corn batter.

*Now in a flat pan set on medium heat, pour some vegetable oil for shallow frying. Spoon the batter one-by-one once the oil has heated up, allowing them to fry slightly, in turn, forming fritters.

*Make sure you spread them carefully into a decent size using the back of the spoon. Cook each side for two minutes until slightly golden brown.

*Transfer them to a plate with a tissue so that it can soak the extra oil.

*Serve it with a sweet chili sauce or mayonnaise. In fact, you can even try it with chili oil. (Check out the recipe to make it home here).

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif, indianexpress
These 9 looks of Katrina Kaif in transit are proof that you can travel in comfort and style at once

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 13: Latest News

Advertisement