Breakfast recipe: Enjoy these easy-to-make corn fritters which require five ingredients only

Corn is enriched with copper,zinc and magnesium. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Who doesn’t love hassle-free recipes on Sundays? After all, the weekends are meant to be enjoyed with food that is delectable but doesn’t take up a lot of your time. That’s exactly why we suggest these corn fritters. We all know the many benefits of corn — from it containing antioxidants and zinc, to manganese and important vitamins. This recipe will barely take any time, and will require just five basic ingredients. Check out the recipe by YouTuber Marion’s Kitchen.

Ingredients

2 medium-sized eggs

350 grams of corn kernels

4 tbsp vegetable oil

Half cup self-raising flour

1/4 cup of spring onions

Steps

*Begin by taking a medium-sized bowl and adding half a cup of self-raising flour. To this, add salt to taste and add the corn kernels as per the measurements mentioned above.

*Blend the mixture in grinder until it is smooth, and then transfer it to the same bowl. Now take 1/4 cup of spring onions, nicely-chopped, and add it to the bowl. Using a spatula, ford the spring onions into the corn batter.

*Now in a flat pan set on medium heat, pour some vegetable oil for shallow frying. Spoon the batter one-by-one once the oil has heated up, allowing them to fry slightly, in turn, forming fritters.

*Make sure you spread them carefully into a decent size using the back of the spoon. Cook each side for two minutes until slightly golden brown.

*Transfer them to a plate with a tissue so that it can soak the extra oil.

*Serve it with a sweet chili sauce or mayonnaise. In fact, you can even try it with chili oil. (Check out the recipe to make it home here).

