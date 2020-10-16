Breakfast recipe: It’s egg white fried omelette on the menu today!

How about this recipe for breakfast? (Source: ArchanasKitchen/INstagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

It is always advised to start the day on a healthy note with a power-packed breakfast. And one of the best ways to have a hearty start to your day without worrying about the calories is by making a quick frittata. Fritatta, or Italian for a fried omelette with sauteed vegetables, makes for an interesting and lip-smacking recipe.

Recently, Archana Doshi from Archana’s Kitchen shared this easy recipe on Instagram.

“Mushroom, spinach and herbs frittata with egg white is a healthy way of incorporating egg as a staple food into your breakfast meal without adding any calories to your diet. Since only egg whites are added to make the frittata, it will be filled with proteins and no fat,” remarked Doshi.

Take a look at the recipe.

Ingredients

4 – Egg whites

1 cup – Button mushrooms, roughly chopped

1 cup – Spinach, roughly chopped

1 – Onion, caramelised

1 tsp – Dried oregano

1 sprig – Basil leaves, for garnish

1 tsp – Red chilli flakes

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

*Separate the egg whites from yolks and keep in a bowl. Whisk well.

*Chop mushroom and sauté on a skillet with some salt and pepper. Next, wash the spinach leaves and saute for a few minutes till they release water. Sprinkle some salt and mix well. Once done keep aside.

*Keep the caramelised onions ready.

*Heat a flat skillet, drizzle some oil, let the pan heat up and whisk in the egg white. Spread it evenly on the pan. Sprinkle the mushroom, spinach and onions on top. Add the seasoning. Close with a lid and keep it on low heat.

*Once done, carefully slide it on a plate and serve.

Pro tips

Serve the dish with a smoothie to complete your meal.

