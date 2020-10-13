Breakfast recipe: Enjoy poached eggs with a Moroccan twist today

Thinking about what to make for breakfast every morning can be arduous. If you too have run out of viable options, it’s time to give tried and tested dishes a tastier makeover. Here’s presenting poached eggs with a Moroccan twist.
Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
Recently chef Archana Doshi from Archana’s Kitchen shared this easy recipe, saying: “Poached eggs in a sauce based on tomatoes, bell peppers spices and onions are divine to taste. This recipe preparation is similar to Shakshouka/Shakshuka which is also a skillet dish. Serve Spicy Moroccan Eggs Recipe for breakfast with crusty bread like roti gambang or focaccia.”
Ingredients
2 tsp – Extra virgin olive oil
1 – Onion, chopped or thinly sliced
3 – Garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 tbsp – Harissa paste
1 tbsp – Coriander powder
1 cup – Vegetable stock
1 cup – Kala chana, soaked overnight, boiled and mashed
2 cups – Tomatoes, finely chopped
½ cup – Yellow bell pepper, finely sliced
A bunch – Spinach leaves, chopped
2 tbsp – Coriander leaves, chopped
3 – Whole eggs, (adjust number to size of pan)
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Method
*Heat oil in a skillet or omelette pan, and saute the onion and garlic for about 5-6 minutes or till it turns golden.
*Add harissa paste and coriander powder and mix well.
*Now add in the vegetable stock, mashed chickpeas and stir well. Cover the lid, simmer and cook for five minutes.
*Then add chopped tomatoes and bell pepper into the pan, mix well and cook for another 10 mins until the tomatoes are soft and mushy.
*Fold in the spinach and mix well such that everything incorporates well.
*Season with some salt, grounded black pepper, chopped coriander leaves and mix well.
*Make two to four hollows/dents (depending on the size of the skillet and eggs used) in the mixture and break in the eggs.
*Cover and cook for another two minutes mins till the eggs are nicely poached.
*Take off the pan from heat and allow to settle for a minute.
