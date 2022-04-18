scorecardresearch
Monday, April 18, 2022
Breakfast recipe: Start your day on a power-packed note with ‘Mushroom Savoury Oats’

This recipe by Avanti Deshpande, a PCOS and gut health nutritionist, is easy to make and super delicious!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 18, 2022 10:00:34 am
Try this oats recipe for breakfast

Oats are commonly consumed for breakfast around the world. A form of porridge, oats are a powerhouse of nutrients, with steel-cut or rolled oats containing soluble fibre which help to keep the bad LDL cholesterol under control and increase the production of good HDL cholesterol.

“This is the reason why most nutritionists would like you to consume oats. They aid heart health, improve digestion, and also help manage hormonal imbalances like PCOS, diabetes, and hypothyroidism,” said Avanti Deshpande, PCOS and gut health nutritionist.

She suggested having a minimum of 30g of uncooked oats in the diet for good health.

If you would like to experiment with oats, the expert has the perfect recipe for you — Mushroom Savoury Oats.

Ingredients

30g – Rolled oats
3-4 no – Mushrooms
1 no – Onion, medium size
1tsp – Ghee
¼ cup – milk (optional)
1 no – Egg (boiled)

Method

*Sauté the mushrooms and onions.
*Add 1.5 cups of water and cook properly.
*Add the oats, salt, and pepper.
*Cover it and cook well.
*Once the water evaporates, add ¼ cup milk.
*Garnish with coriander leaves and one boiled egg.

Would you give it a try?

