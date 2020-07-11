Whip up a quick eggless omelette this weekend; try this recipe

Have you tried eggless omelette? (Source: nehadeepakshah/Instagram) Have you tried eggless omelette? (Source: nehadeepakshah/Instagram)

Wondering what breakfast you can whip up quickly before starting your day’s work? Or an evening snack? How about making a quick omelette but without eggs?

MasterChef India runner-up Neha Deepak Shah just shared an easy recipe for eggless omelette on Instagram. The omelette is similar to cheela, except it is much thinner and softer. And you can also add a stuffing of your choice.

“The way this is different from a cheela or a pudla is the consistency of the batter, at least in our house, we make pudla / cheela batter thicker. Texture wise, this is different & softer,” Shah wrote on Instagram.

Make an eggless omelette at home with this recipe:

Ingredients

1 cup – Besan flour (fine powder)

A little more than 1 cup – Water

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 – Onion, finely chopped

1/2 – Tomato, finely chopped

1 – Green chilli, chopped

1 tbsp – Coriander, chopped

For filling (optional)

Paneer and grated carrots

Method

* Take besan in a bowl. Add water little by little to it and keep mixing. The consistency of the batter will be quite thin.

* Add some salt, chopped onion, tomato, green chilli and coriander leaves to the batter. You can also add black pepper. Now mix all the ingredients well.

* Heat a non-stick pan. Using a measuring cup or ladle, pour of the batter onto the pan.

* Swirl the pan so the batter spreads and you get an even thickness. Add a little butter, cover the pan with a lid and cook it for about two-three minutes. After this, swirl the pan once again and then cook it for about five minutes. After this, flip the omelette, and flip it back.

* For the filling, you can use paneer, grated cheese and grated carrots. Add the ingredients on top of the omelette. Fold the omelette from one side. Serve hot.

