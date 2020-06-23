Not sure what to make for breakfast? Try this easy upma recipe

Relish this delectable upma for breakfast. (Source: ArchanasKitchen/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Relish this delectable upma for breakfast. (Source: ArchanasKitchen/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

How many times have you wondered the night before about what to make for breakfast the following day? Thinking of something new to cook every day can be tiring. So, if you have been wondering what to prepare for breakfast today, here is some help. And trust us, it is neither boring nor does it need a lot of prep and cooking time.

Archana Doshi from the ArchanasKitchen fame shared this easy recipe made of barley or jau that you must try.

She explained how broken barley upma with vegetables makes for a healthy combination. “Barley is quick to cook and tastes delicious when combined with vegetables and asafoetida.”

Broken Barley Upma

Ingredients

½ cup – Barley (seeds), (broken barley)

1½ cup – Water

1 – Onion, finely chopped

1 tsp – Ginger, grated

2 – Green chillies, finely chopped

½ cup – Carrot, diced small

½ cup – Green beans (French beans), finely chopped

¼ cup – Green peas, steamed

1 – Tomato, chopped

2 tbsp – Raw peanuts (Moongphali)

1 tsp – Mustard seeds

1 tbsp – White urad dal (Split)

1 sprig – Curry leaves, roughly chopped

Salt, to taste

2 tsp – Lemon juice

Coriander (Dhania) leaves, small bunch, chopped

Sunflower oil, for cooking

Method

*Heat oil in a pressure cooker on medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and allow to crackle. Once done, add the split urad dal and peanuts. Saute for a few minutes until the dal is roasted.

*Then add chopped onions, ginger, green chilies, curry leaves and saute till onion turns translucent.

*Add carrots, beans, peas and cook for a minute or two. Keep stirring in between.

*Now add barley grits, mix well, and saute for few minutes. Keep stirring, else barley may stick to the cooker’s bottom.

*Pour in one cup of water. Add salt and tomatoes and give the mixture a good stir.

*Pressure cook for two whistles. Turn off the flame and allow the pressure to release naturally.

*Once the pressure has released, open the cooker, add the lemon juice and coriander leaves. Mix well and serve hot.

Tip: Serve upma with coconut chutney for breakfast to make for a wholesome meal.

When are you trying it?

