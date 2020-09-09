Breakfast recipe: Start your day with delicious ajwain puris

Take a look at the simple recipe for a lovely start to your day. (Source: ArchanasKitchen/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

We often share healthy, immunity-boosting breakfast recipes with you. But it is alright to take a break and indulge yourself in your favourite foods on some days. Are you getting excited? Well, you do have a reason as today we have the recipe of ajwain or carom seeds puri for you to enjoy a lip-smacking breakfast time with your family.

The recipe was recently shared by Archana Doshi of Archana’s Kitchen. Take a look.

Ingredients

250g – Whole Wheat Flour

1 tsp – Ajwain

1 tsp – Turmeric powder

Salt, to taste

Sunflower Oil

ALSO READ | Express Recipes: How to make Aloo Poori

Method

*Mix all the ingredients — whole wheat flour, carom seeds, turmeric powder, salt — with enough water to knead a stiff dough. In the end, add two tablespoons of oil to bind.

*Make small dough balls and roll them on a board using a rolling pin. The thickness of the dough must not be too thin.

*Heat the oil in a kadhai to fry the puris.

*After 5 to 10 minutes, add a tiny dough ball into the oil to check if it is done. If the dough rises up quickly then it is done.

*Now gently and carefully slide the puris into the oil. Once it puffs up, press the puri down with your ladle so that it puffs up better. Turn over the puri and cook on both sides till you get a golden brown colour.

*Once done, take out on a kitchen towel to get rid of excess oil.

The puris can be served with Amritsari aloo or palak makhana and boondi raita. Enjoy!

Would you try?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd