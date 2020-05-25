Wondering what to make for breakfast? Try this simple boiled egg sandwich

Make this easy recipe for a quick morning fix. (Source: Anahita Dhondy/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh) Make this easy recipe for a quick morning fix. (Source: Anahita Dhondy/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh)

There are days when you are just not in the mood to make anything elaborate for breakfast, but still crave for something yummy and filling. Is today one such day? Worry not, we have you covered with this simple bread-based recipe which doesn’t require much effort. While on such days most of us would be happy with bread and jam, for those craving something more, here is a quick recipe from chef and author Anahita Dhondy.

Called Simple Boiled Egg Sandwich, the fuss-free recipe is one of the most delicious ways to have a tawa toasted sandwich. The best part is that you do not really need to stick to the recipe and can utilise all that you have at hand. Sounds fun, right?

Below is the recipe she shared on her Instagram. Take a look!

Ingredients

2 – Boiled eggs (boil them for eight minutes. Then peel and keep aside.)

Salt and pepper to taste

You can add chopped: spring onion, celery, bell peppers

Few- Green chillies, chopped

Few – Coriander, chopped

1tsp – Chilli sauce

1tsp – Mustard

2tsp – Mayo/Cheese spread (whatever you have)

4 – Slices of bread

Butter (as much as you like)

Method

*Separate your egg yolks and whites

*Chop egg whites. Keep aside.

*Grate egg yolks. Add all the chopped veggies, salt, pepper, sauces, mayo, and mix until you get a nice consistency.

*Heat your tawa, add a few drops of oil and butter. Keep on a medium to low flame.

*Butter your bread — one side inside and one side outside.

*Add your chopped egg whites into the yolk mixture. Adjust seasoning.

*Spread the mixture on one slice, add a cheese slice and put the other bread slice on top to make a sandwich.

*Toast it on the tawa on both sides, cut into half and serve warm.

Pro tip: Goes best with ketchup and chips on the side.

Vegetarians can make this with chopped paneer. Experiment with the veggies you have in your fridge.

So, when are you making it?

