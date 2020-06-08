Bored of regular omelette? Try these interesting egg recipes for breakfast today

Give a power-packed start to your day with these easy recipes. (Sameera Reddy/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Give a power-packed start to your day with these easy recipes. (Sameera Reddy/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Breakfast, for many of us, is synonymous with bread toast, eggs, cereals and sometimes paratha. But how about beginning the week with something new? So skip the usual omelette and try these easy egg recipes for a change. Actor Sameera Reddy who keeps sharing tidbits from her lockdown life, shared these interesting egg dishes that she prepared with her mother-in-law Manjri Varde. So what are you waiting for?

“How to make eggs exciting and yummy! We’re showing you two ways. A really simple hack to cook eggs like a crepe. And the Parsi style-Tamata per Eedu (eggs on tomato). @manjrivarde and me love Parsi cuisine! This recipe is delicious because it’s sweet and sour and so easy to make!” she captioned the post.

Tamata par Eedu

Ingredients

2 – Onions, finely chopped

6 – Tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cup – Boiled mashed potatoes

3 tbsp – Oil

Salt as per taste

1/2 tsp – Turmeric powder

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

3 tsp – Sugar

Some chopped coriander

3 – Eggs

Method

*Sauté the onions in oil till they turn translucent.

*Add turmeric and chilli powder.

*Add the tomatoes, salt and sugar.

*Cook till they are soft. Add boiled mashed potatoes and coriander.

*Make three dents in the tomato base and crack the eggs in one each. Cover and let it cook through. Serve hot with a roti or toast.

Simple Crepe Eggs

Ingredients

1 – Egg

1 tbsp – Cream/Milk

Salt/pepper to taste

Fillings as per choice. One can use cheese, sautéed mushroom, tomatoes, spinach etc.

Method

*Use a deep kadhai and put very little butter (just to coat the pan).

*If your non stick is good enough then avoid the butter completely.

*Place the kadhai on medium heat and after it gets warm, pour in whipped egg. Keep swirling the kadhai until the eggs sticks to the sides.

*Try and get it even on the base and thin on the sides. Once it’s cooked, add the filling and gently nudge from the sides and roll into an egg crepe.

“Super thin, easy and could be presented in a fancy way,” commented Reddy, and we quite agree. How about you?

