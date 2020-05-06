Bored of lauki? Try this kofta recipe

It goes by different names like calabash, white-flowered gourd, New Guinea bean, Tasmania bean and long melon. (Source: Ranveer Brar/YouTube) It goes by different names like calabash, white-flowered gourd, New Guinea bean, Tasmania bean and long melon. (Source: Ranveer Brar/YouTube)

Lauki does not really make it to people’s ‘favourite vegetable’ list. But there is no denying that the vegetable is extremely beneficial for one’s health. It is especially good for those seeking to lose weight. In fact, drinking lauki juice can often help shed some extra kilos. Additionally, the vegetable, also known as calabash, white-flowered gourd, New Guinea bean, Tasmania bean and long melon, can also be consumed as a curry or dry form.

But to be honest, lauki, which has a very subtle taste, can become a boring meal option. But thanks to chef Ranveer Brar, you can try this lauki kofta which looks super delicious.

Lauki Kofta by Chef Ranveer Brar

Ingredients:

For Making kofta

200 g – Bottle gourd, grated

Salt to taste

¼ tsp – Asafoetida

¼ tsp – Turmeric powder

½ tsp – Ginger garlic paste

2 – Green chilli, chopped

2 tbsp – Coriander leaves, chopped

2 tbsp – Moong dal, soaked

2 tbsp – Curd, thick

¼ cup – Gram flour

1 tsp – Soda

1 tbsp – Oil

Oil for shallow frying

For Gravy

2 tbsp – Ghee

½ tsp – Cumin seeds

5-6 – Garlic, chopped

1 inch – Ginger, chopped

2 – Green chillies, chopped

2 – Medium onion, sliced

½ tsp – Asafetida

1 tsp – Coriander powder

1 tsp – Turmeric powder

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

1 – Tomato, chopped

⅓ cup – Curd

½ tsp – Red chilli powder

1 tsp – Coriander powder

Salt to taste

½ tsp – Sugar

1 tbsp – Coriander leaves

Method for lauki kofta

* Peel the lauki and grate it.

* Squeeze the grated lauki and collect the juice in a bowl or mug. Keep the juice aside for later use.

* Mix all the ingredients for making the koftas except oil.

* Make small round shaped balls or patties.

* Heat oil in a frying pan. Shallow fry the lauki kofta in the oil, till they are golden brown on all sides.

* Drain the fried kofta on kitchen towel so the extra oil is absorbed.

For the Gravy

* In a kadhai, heat ghee, add cumin seeds and let it splutter.

* Add garlic, ginger, green chilli and saute well.

* Add onion and saute till translucent. Add asafoetida, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chilli powder mix well.

* Add tomato and cook till it gets soft and starts leaving oil from the edges.

* In a bowl, add curd, red chilli powder, coriander powder mix well.

* Transfer this mixture into the kadhai and mix well.

* Add the lauki juice, sugar and about 1 cup of water.

* Stir and simmer for 10-12 minutes on low flame. Lastly, add the koftas.

* Switch off the flame, cover and let them be in the curry for a few minutes so that the koftas absorb all the flavours from the curry.

* Garnish with coriander leaves and serve lauki kofta hot with rotis, naan or jeera rice.

