From rum ball to boozy tiramisu: 3 decadent alcohol-infused Christmas dessert recipes

Christmas is just a day away and people around the world are gearing up for the festivity. These celebrations call for a variety of unique dishes, spread around the table, to be enjoyed with friends and family. And among all, cakes induced with alcohol – right from tiramisu to rum balls – hold a special place.

Advertising

In keeping with the spirit of the season, we bring to you some really delicious boozy desserts recipes that will not only be a great addition to the year-end festivities but will surely leave your guests impressed.

Give them a try and have a Merry Christmas.

Chocolate Mousse

By Anticlock, Park Inn by Radisson

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate

2 1/2 cup – Cream

4 – Large egg yolks

1/4 cup – Sugar

Butter

1/2 cup – Wine

Brandy

Strawberry for garnishing

Method

*Melt dark chocolate with a bit of butter and sugar.

Advertising

*Beat egg yolks in a bowl with electric mixer on high speed until thick. Then, heat one cup whipping cream over medium heat in a saucepan.

*Gradually stir half of cream into egg yolk, stir back into hot cream in pan.

*Cook over medium heat until mixture thickens.

*Add wine in mixture and pour it in chocolate until it melts. Cover and refrigerate for about two hours.

*Put them in individual pots and serve it with a strawberry on top.

Tiramisu

By Barcode, Dwarka

Ingredients

1/3 cup – Sugar

1/3 cup – Wine

4 large – Egg yolks

1 cup – Heavy whipping cream

1 cup – Mascarpone cheese

2 cups – Brewed espresso

3tbsp – Coffee liquor

2tsp – Unsweetened cocoa powder (for garnish)

1 pack – Ladyfingers

1tsp – Vanilla essence

Pistachios for garnish

Method

*Take egg yolks, vanilla, marsala and sugar and place them in a large mixing bowl and put it over a pot of

simmering water.

*Cook until the mixture is pale and thick.

*Whip the cream till it holds stiff peaks and whisk in mascarpone. Put the cream into the mascarpone mixture. Set the filling aside.

* Later on, whisk the liquor, powdered sugar and espresso together in a deep bowl. Dip ladyfingers one by one in espresso mixture and place in 8*8 pan to make the first layer; you can fit about seven cookies in each layer.

*Spread half of the whipped cream mixture on top of the first layer of ladyfingers and repeat.

*Lastly, dust the top of dessert with cocoa powder using a sieve. Refrigerate for about three to four hours and garnish with pistachios on the top and serve.

Rum Balls

By Martha Stewart

Ingredients

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) – Unsalted butter, cut into pieces

6 ounces – Semisweet chocolate, finely chopped

3 – Large eggs

1/2 cup – Packed light-brown sugar

1/2 tsp – Coarse salt

3/4 cup – All-purpose flour

1/4 cup plus 2 tbsp – Dark rum

Coarse sanding sugar for rolling

Vegetable oil, cooking spray

Method

*Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 12-by-17-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray; set aside. Melt butter and chocolate in a small heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water, stirring occasionally. Set aside.

*Whisk together eggs, brown sugar, vanilla, and salt in a large bowl. Stir in chocolate mixture, then fold in flour. Pour batter into prepared baking sheet. Spread evenly with a rubber spatula. Bake until top is shiny and a cake tester inserted into centre comes out with some crumbs attached, about 10 minutes. Let it cool completely on a wire rack.

*Break the brownie into small pieces; transfer to the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. With machine on low speed, pour in rum, and mix until crumbs start to come together to form a ball.

Advertising

*Shape into one-inch balls, and roll in sanding sugar to coat. Transfer to a baking sheet; refrigerate, uncovered, until cold, about two hours. Serve chilled or at room temperature.