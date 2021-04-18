A millet beetroot dosa recipe for healthy Sunday snacking

In beetroot little millet dosai recipe, each ingredient is meant to boost your immunity and overall health.(Photo: Shalini Rajani)

Covid cases are on the rise every day. It pains when you see your loved ones testing positive, and because there is nothing much that you can do, you need to hold your ground strongly. Today, we are all back to square one. Staying at home, not stepping out unless urgent, and working on building our immunity are the only factors that can help us in this fight.

The headquarter of our immune system is our gut. The happier our gut bacteria is, the stronger our immune system gets. And do you know the favourite food of your gut bacteria? It’s fiber! When we eat more soluble fiber, the gut flora is diversified. It’s the body’s ability to fend off infections increases.

Millets are not only good sources of fiber, multi-vitamins, essential minerals, proteins, but they are also rich in phytochemicals — something that will give you enough antioxidants to fight free radicals. In my six-week millet online workshop, I not only focus on giving millet recipes and live videos, but also conduct various complimentary sessions, where we understand more on lacto-fermentation, sourdough, improvisations with fermented porridge, taking care of cast iron pans, making your own kitchen enzyme, and most importantly, gut health and immunity.

Today’s recipe is simple, but it promises to make your gut bacteria happier with good fiber and loads of antioxidants. I have been experimenting and talking a lot about dosas. Read more for the step-by-step recipe of beetroot little millet dosai and how each ingredient is meant to boost your immunity and overall health.

Little millet beetroot dosa

Ingredients:

1 cup little millet

½ cup whole green gram (moong)

1-inch ginger

2 tsp fenugreek seeds

Rock salt to taste

For toppings: beetroot, curry leaves and bell peppers

Mint and amla (Indian gooseberry) chutney

Method:

Thoroughly wash and soak little millet for 6-8 hours. Thoroughly wash and soak moong dal for 6-8 hours. Soak methi (fenugreek) seeds. Make a fine batter of millet, dal, methi seeds and ginger. Allow it to ferment for 7-8 hours. Once the batter is fermented, add salt. Refer to the video attached. Here I have used all bright coloured veggies. You can use whatever is available in your region. I used homemade Cajun Spice to enhance the flavours. You can use dry chutneys (podis) of your choice. Serve hot with your favourite dip or chutney.

Please note:

The mint and alma chutney is simple. Here, I add loads of mint, Indian gooseberries (amla), dry pomegranate seeds, green chilies, asafoetida (heeng) and black salt. Everything to give you fiber and vitamin C. You can substitute little millet with any other positive grain. I help my students customise recipes as per their protocols to get maximum benefit. Try to consume the batter within 1-2 days. It’s always good to have one millet for at least two days.

Boost your immunity with little millet, moong dal, beetroot and amla

Millets play an important role in maintaining our gut health as they contain soluble fiber and are also rich in micronutrients like iron, zinc, selenium, which help in building immunity. Please note: kodo and little millets have high dietary fiber, highest among positive grains.

The presence of iron in moong dal beans can amplify your immunity level and make your system as strong as a rock. It can stimulate the count of white blood cells in the body. Intake of moong dal can make you more powerful and help fight infections easily.

Rich in iron and vitamin C, beetroots can help to create healthy red blood cells in the body and battle against infections. Beetroot helps promote gut health by improving good bacteria quantity. It is also rich in vitamin C. These properties contribute to a healthy immune system.

Amla (Indian gooseberry) has been long used to relieve symptoms of cough and cold, which often lead to chest congestion. Vitamin C in amla also improves immunity.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups)

